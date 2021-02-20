United Airlines plane wreckage found in Colorado; the plane lands safely





A United Airlines plane that encountered engine problems on Saturday landed safely in Denver after dumping debris in several neighborhoods in Broomfield, Colo. United flight 328 took off from Denver International Airport at 12:49 p.m. Saturday for Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, according to flight tracking FlightAware.com. The plane, a Boeing 777, had engine problems and returned safely to Denver airport around 1:30 p.m., airport spokesman Alex Renteria told USA TODAY. Renteria said no injuries had been reported but did not have details of reports of debris from outside the plane falling from the sky and landing in a people yard. There were 231 passengers and 10 crew on board. Broomfield, Colorado, policesaid on twitter that debris fell in several neighborhoods around 1 p.m. and advised people not to touch or move it so that the National Transportation Safety Board could investigate. “Flight 328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after departure, returned safely to Denver, and was greeted by emergency crews as a precaution. No injuries were reported. on board and we will share more information as it becomes available, ”United spokesman David Gonzalez said in a statement. The incident on the Denver-Honolulu flight was United’s second emergency on Saturday. On Saturday morning, a United flight from Cancun, Mexico to Houston was diverted to New Orleans after experiencing a mechanical problem, Gonzalez said. The Boeing 737-800 landed safely and the 107 passengers were put on another plane bound for Houston. In the Colorado incident, Broomfield Police tweeted an image showing what appeared to be part of the outer cover of the plane’s jet engine. Another image showed debris strewn across a grass field in Commons Park. The plane landed safely on Saturday after suffering a failure of the right engine shortly after takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. “The FAA is aware of reports of debris near the flight path of planes. Please contact local authorities and the airline for more information on the passengers,” the transport agency said in a statement. . The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and provide additional updates, the FAA added. The NTSB said on Twitter that he opened an investigation into the engine event on the Denver-Honolulu flight. The agency said Denver-based NTSB investigators were responding. In a video posted to Twitter, a passenger captured what appears to be the jet engine on fire. Contributor: DawnGilbertson







