Six Flags plans to open all of its theme parks for the 2021 season





Six Flags Entertainment Corporation says it plans to open its 26 amusement and water parks for the 2021 season, including five that were unable to operate last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company said it was working with epidemiologists to develop a reopening plan that “meets or exceeds federal, state and local guidelines for sanitation, hygiene and social distancing protocols.” Six Flags will limit the number of people in its parks and guests will need to make reservations prior to their visits. Masks will be required for all workers and guests and they will also need to pass temperature checks, according to its website. The company is also taking steps to encourage social distancing on rides, in queues and rest areas and in other areas around its parks. Six flags (SIX) employs thousands of workers to operate its rides, restaurants and other attractions in its parks in the United States, Mexico and Canada, according to a press release. “Our guests and team members are set for the thrill and fun of Six Flags to return in 2021,” said Bonnie Weber, senior vice president of park operations, in the statement. “Last year, we set the standard for safely operating our parks and entertained millions of customers in accordance with government and CDC health guidelines at 21 of our 26 parks. We provided a local and outdoor entertainment venue spanning tens to hundreds of acres where families and friends could safely spend time together. “ Weber said the company is working with state and local authorities to set firm reopening dates for its parks in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Mexico City and Canada. Six flags over Texas in Dallas-Fort Worth and Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio had already opened on weekends in February, but had to close on Saturday and Sunday because of the devastating winter storm. Many parks are expected to open in the coming weeks, although some water parks and parks in northern cities will open later in the spring. Only 4.6 million people visited the parks in the first nine months of 2020, an 83% drop from the 26.7 million people who participated in the same period in 2019. The company will release its fourth quarter and full year financial reports for 2020 on February 24.







