CHESAPEAKE, go. Yes. The cookies are coming. Saturday marked the arrival at Hampton Roads of this year’s first cast of Everyone’s Favorites: Girl Scout Cookies. All the mouth-watering cookies have arrived, including the Thin Thins and the new Lemon-Ups from last year. In addition to the Girl Scouts, hundreds of volunteers from several organizations including the Alpha Phi Omega Fraternity of CNU, volunteers from Hampton Roads and members of the USO-organized military service from Hampton Roads and Central Virginia attended. at three different locations to unload and distribute over 450,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to nearby troops. Looking at how well organized the operation was, it was easy to believe that they had been doing it for a long time and had a plan that they were executing with almost military precision. Senior Girl Scout Taylor Westbrook and her mother, Kimberly Westbrook, were among the volunteers for the Count n Go Cookie in Chesapeake. According to information provided by the organization, Taylor is a Media Girl and Cookie Captain and has volunteered on weekends at the Albemarle SPCA (ASPCA). She plans to use her cookie funds to pursue service projects with the ASPCA and outdoor adventures with her troop. I am happy to help the community as much as possible. We need volunteers more than ever, said Taylor. According to a press release, the Cookie Count n Go events, which took place at Harrisons Moving and Storage in Chesapeake, Ocean Breeze Water Park in Virginia Beach and Kmart in Newport News, is an annual operation that brings together local volunteers and Girl Scouts to start. cookie season in the greater Hampton Roads and Outer Banks areas. We’re told Girl Scout Cookie enthusiasts can expect to see cookie kiosks popping up in neighborhoods starting February 21. A spokesperson recommended downloading and installing the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on your iOS or Android device, then pressing “Find Cookies Now!” They said it “makes finding your favorite Girl Scout cookies and supporting girls’ success a snap.”

