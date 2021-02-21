Here’s what to do to celebrate





Margarita on the rocks at Cinco De Mayo, Mexican party Getty

Ah, the margarita. No matter when you have one, it has a way to instantly transport you (or at least your mind) to a hot summer day. Depending on where you are in the country right now, hot weather or at least a dream of hot weather might be the perfect escape. Maybe that’s why National Margarita Day is February 22, a reminder that one day the temperatures are warmer. The Creator of Days, Average Guy Todd McCalla Told Microphone in 2017 that he created the day for no particular reason. He created the day about ten years ago now. Todd is just a dude who lives in Ohio and loves margaritas. He was also frustrated with all of the shoddy mixes with high fructose corn syrup. We smell you Todd. So if like Todd you really love margaritas, there’s no time like a Monday to pull out your shaker and make some margaritas to celebrate. If you want to do everything for the big day, Cointreau has teamed up with Cocktail Courier on a special Cointreau Margarita Escapes kit. The kit comes with two 375ml bottles of tequila (if you want to share the party), a bottle of Cointreau, and all the set and limes you will need to make a batch (or 10) as well as a few pieces Cointreau-branded goodies, including glasses, a jigger and shaker, and a candle to set the mood. You can take one for $ 79.99 of Cocktail Courier. If you’d rather mix up a few twists on the classic hit to celebrate the day, here are a few recipes worth checking out: Patroness Margarita Love patron

Margarita love 1.5 oz pattern rested

0.5 oz of Patrn Lemon Orange

1 oz of apple juice

0.5 oz of fresh lime juice

0.5 oz of Valentina Passion Fruit Syrup *

+ Fresh chili for garnish Method: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake to cool. Strain into a chilled margarita glass. Garnish with a small pepper. * Valentina Passion Fruit Syrup: Combine two parts of passion fruit syrup for one part of Valentina Hot Sauce and stir to combine. Keep refrigerated. Hot Pineapple Hornitos Smokin Hornitos

Hot smoked pineapple 2 parts of Hornitos Plata Tequila

part of jalapeo rosemary syrup

portion of fresh pineapple juice

a part of fresh lemon juice

2 dashes of Angostura bitter

sprigs of rosemary

Piece of pineapple Preparation: Mix equal parts sugar and water with 1 slice of jalapeo and 4 sprigs of rosemary and bring to a boil to create a simple syrup of jalapeo and rosemary. Add all the ingredients together in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Pour the ingredients from the shaker into a highball glass with ice. Garnish with a piece of pineapple and sprigs of rosemary. Spicy Honey Margarita Bees Knees Spicy Honey

Spicy Honey Margarita 1 ounce of lime juice 12 ounces Bees Knees Spicy Honey syrup 2 ounces of white tequila Salt and lime wedge for garnish Rub a lime wedge around the rim of a highball glass and dip it in salt. Add lime juice, honey syrup, tequila and ice to a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously until frosted and strain into the prepared highball glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wedge. Watermelon margarita La Adelita The Adelita

Watermelon Margarita 2 oz La Adelita Tequila Blanco or Reposado

2 oz watermelon, mixed or pressed

2 ounces of agave

Fresh juice of 2 limes and lime for garnish

Mint for garnish and sea salt for the edge Preparation: For a salty edge, rub a lime wedge around the edge and gently dip the glass in sea salt. Combine the cocktail ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake well. Strain into a glass filled with ice and garnish with fresh mint and lime wedges 1800 Tequila x Jarritos Tamarindo Tango Margarita 1800 Tequila x Jarritos Tamarindo Tango Margarita 1800 Tequila

If you want to keep things simple, Jarritos and 1800 simply suggest taking a bottle of Jarritos Tamarind soda and mixing it with some fresh lime juice and some arbol chili (to taste), then serving it over the top. rocks with Chilean salt and a wheel of lime. 1800 also sells a pre-mixed watermelon, peach, and traditional margarita that is worth checking out. For this, all you need is ice, salt and a glass.

