Sarah Minkewicz is a journalist who has been with the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.
Business
WNY couples lose thousands of dollars after hearing Henry Hotel won’t refund wedding deposits
BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – Many couples in western New York City who are looking to get married suddenly find themselves without a place. The Henry hotel closes its doors and the couples jostle.
“The phone call went up and she basically said they didn’t have the money, they weren’t giving us anything back and they weren’t giving anything back to anyone either,” said Matt Murphy. him Friday night.
Matt and his fiancee Abby Milliron are going to lose $ 10.00 and say it’s half their wedding budget. They were going to get married here in May. Now they’re not even sure they want to plan the wedding again because of the costs.
They have been together for 12 years and were eagerly awaiting their wedding day, which had already been postponed due to the pandemic.
Matt says that throughout this process and the state’s wedding regulations, the Henry Hotel made sure their wedding went as planned. Then Matt says he found out the hotel was closing on news first.
Matt and his fiance spoke to the hall yesterday and were told they would not get their two thousand dollar deposit back or the extra eight thousand they had already paid.
“It’s really, really bad. We thought we were financially proactive and responsible, you know, giving them that money, trusting them and ending up enjoying it. “
Matt Murphy, threw a wedding at the Henry Hotel
Heather Friedline also feels like this.
“At the end of the day it’s what it is for us, but I think we’re more frustrated because it almost feels like we’ve been robbed,” she said. “This is how we feel because we just booked the location four months ago.”
It is the second closed place for the couple John Domino and Emily Post.
“It’s deflating and defiant to be now at this point looking for our third wedding venue and it’s been difficult,” John said.
Couples say the hotel suggests other places that will offer them incentives, but it’s not clear if those incentives will match these couples’ money.
During their conversation with the staff at the Henry Hotel on Saturday, they were referred to three different locations that could offer the couple discounts if they wished to book at those other locations again. John and Emily want a guarantee of their money back and don’t believe these options will.
“Our deposit was thousands of dollars, are we going to get thousands of dollars in incentives? Or what is the situation? The gentleman was very direct and said I can’t tell you anything. I don’t know what they will offer you, but they will offer you an incentive, ”John said.
Earlier this week, the Henry Hotel told News 4 it is communicating directly with those affected by the hotel closure. News 4 contacted on Saturday to comment on how the venue is not reimbursing couples, but has not received a response.
