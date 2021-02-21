MNPS teachers and staff receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine





NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – This weekend, hundreds of teachers in Metro Nashville public schools receive their first round of COVID-19 vaccines. Nurses at Vanderbilt University Medical Center administer the injections. There are about half a dozen vaccination stations set up inside their location at 100 Oaks Mall. About 500 teachers received their first dose on Saturday. That’s according to MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted. Emma Poppe teaches first grade at Smith Springs Elementary and tells News 2 that she was very grateful for the opportunity. She’s been teaching for almost a year now and can’t wait to get back to school. “You kind of forget in front of the camera how much you love children and how much you love being there and being with the students. I think the virtual is going really well. As good as it might be, but it’s not the same as being in person and having that relationship and that connection and that bond with the kids, ”Poppe said. David Harrison, a fourth-grade math and science teacher at Gower Elementary School, said he felt the same. “With virtual education, my goal this year was to show that a school is not a building. It’s a relationship you have with the kids, but I like the face-to-face relationship more, ”Harrison said. Metro Nashville Public School Principal Dr Adrienne Battle also received her vaccine on Saturday. She spoke to reporters saying vaccines give the school district a better chance of sustaining in-person learning for those who want to be in the classroom as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. “It also shows our ability and commitment to continue to put mitigation strategies in place, putting the safety of all our employees, students and families first,” said Dr Battle. According to a press release from the MNPS, approximately 4,500 of the nearly 14,000 eligible employees made their first appointment with Vanderbilt Health to receive the vaccine between February 20 and February 28, with approximately 2,000 additional appointments available during the week. from March 1 to March 5. Additional appointment possibilities will be offered depending on demand and the availability of vaccine supply provided by the Tennessee Department of Health. This process is available to MNPS and charter school staff in Nashville, while private, church and other K-12 staff will receive their immunizations through HCA and / or the Metro Public Health Department. Stay with News 2 for continued coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. MORE COVERAGE COVID-19 in Tennessee (This reflects what TDH reports each day.)

