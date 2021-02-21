



SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) – 20 Bay Area companies signed the “25 x 25 Pledge” for Diversity on Friday. The commitment requires that 25% of their leaders be people of color or women by 2025, or that their ranks increase by at least 25% in the same time frame. Racial and social justice is one of the main pillars of Building A Better Bay Area. Many companies see diversity and inclusion as the keys to success, but people of color and women are often absent from their leadership roles. RELATED: Be the Change Initiative Inspires Social Change in Wine Industry Through Diversity and Inclusion Efforts On Friday, nearly two dozen companies in Silicon Valley and beyond signed a pledge to change that. It was an ambitious challenge launched a month ago. The Silicon Valley leadership group launched the initiative to bring racial and social justice from the streets to corporate suites. RELATED: Silicon Valley Leadership Group Launches Initiative to Diversify Leadership Roles by 25% “The beauty of Silicon Valley’s unique mindset is that once we identify a static system that is no longer scalable, we fundamentally start to disrupt it,” said Ahmad Thomas, CEO of Silicon Valley. Leadership Group. Well-known companies, educational institutions and the San Francisco 49ers make up the inaugural group, which is expected to grow over the years. The Bay Area Council has also joined as a partner in the program. At Friday’s launch diversity summit, thought leaders from the 25×25 movement said recruiting companies need to look beyond the numbers. RELATED: San Francisco School Board Suspends Appointment Based On Race “You really can’t reap the benefits of diversity unless all employees are fully involved in the business,” said Professor Robin Ely of Harvard Business School. “They need to be seen fully, to have a voice, to be recognized.” Where will these companies find diverse candidates? The search for skilled workers will have to go beyond the Bay Area. “We have to be prepared to go to Atlanta, Washington DC, New York to find that talent because it’s there,” says Roger Crockett, director of diversity at Western Digital. Research firm Robert Half says nearly a third of Bay Area hiring managers are already recruiting nationwide. RELATED: Silicon Valley Reinvents the Future of Work with Hybrid Mode The 25 x 25 engagement can also create opportunities for existing employees with leadership potential to advance in their current business. “They only have three years of experience. You were ideally looking for seven, eight years,” says Ireneo Mendoza, regional vice president of Robert Half. “You could give that person an opportunity. So you can hire from the inside out.” Pledge organizers say company performance will be measured by attendees making their hiring data and progress transparent.

