COVID-19 updates in Colorado on February 20

COLORADO, USA There were 389 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado as of February 20, and the seven-day moving average positivity rate has increased slightly to 3.65%, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

In addition, 783,583 people have been vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine as of February 20 and 365,220 have been vaccinated with two doses. The two currently licensed vaccines are approximately 95% effective and require two doses to achieve vaccination.

Positivity is an important indicator of the state of COVID-19 in the state. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended in May 2020 that the positivity rate be 5% or less to contain the virus.

Current hospitalization data is also a key metric as it can indicate whether the Colorados hospital system is overwhelmed by the virus. In April, hospitalizations peaked at 888 in one day. That number was surpassed on November 5, when the number rose to 894, and it climbed until December 2 when hospital admissions peaked just below 2,000. Since then, the number has been trending down.

The data is released daily at 4 p.m. The numbers will be updated daily at this time.

Below is a breakdown of the data and links to related stories.

What to know now:

Breakdown of coronavirus data

The CDPHE reports that 419,812 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, COVID-19. It’s 418,695 the day before.

The graph below shows the growth in cases, which comes from subtracting the total number of cases from the previous day. A moving average helps to capture a trend over a period of time. This removes some noise from the daily numbers. The line on the graph represents the seven-day moving average of the growth of cases.

Breakdown of immunization data

Colorado is currently in Phases 1A and 1B.

839 vaccine suppliers in total.

Colorado received its first delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine on December 14. The United States Food & Drug Administration cleared emergency use of both the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine in December. Both are about 95% effective and require two doses.

The graph below shows the percentage of the Colorado population that has been vaccinated with one or both doses. Health experts say they expect us to achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Positivity

Positivity is the number of tests that come back with a COVID-19 result. Above 10%, this could indicate that the tests are insufficient and that only people who may have COVID are tested. The World Health Organization recommended in May 2020 that the positivity rate be even lower, 5%, to contain the virus.

Death

5,887 deaths among people with COVID-19

5,719 deaths from COVID-19

The majority of deaths 54% concern people over 80 years; 24% of deaths occurred in people aged 70 to 79 and 12% in people aged 60 to 69.

The graph below shows the number of people who have died from COVID-19 based on the date of their death.

On May 15, the CDPHE moved to a difference in the documentation of deaths that broke down into “deaths among cases” and “deaths from COVID-19”. Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist at CDPHE, said on May 18 that deaths in the “among” category are those who tested positive for COVID-19 before or after death. It is done by frontline medical workers. Deaths in the “due to” category are staggered and come from death certificates that the Centers for Disease Control encodes and then forwards to CDPHE. On the CDPHE website, he explains that the two categories should not be on the same schedule due to the differences in reporting.

Hospitalizations

Among those who tested positive for the disease, a total of 23,156 cumulative hospitalizations were reported.

As of February 20, 389 patients had been hospitalized for the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. In the past 24 hours, 68 patients had been transferred or discharged.

(Note: 83% of establishments reported data as of February 20)

The graph below shows the number of people currently hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19 and the number of people who were released or transferred within 24 hours. This is a key metric as it can indicate whether the Colorados hospital system is overwhelmed by the virus.

Test

According to the CDPHE, a total of 5,987,245 tests were administered and 2,528,072 people were tested. All 64 counties have reported cases.