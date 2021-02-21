Memphis International Airport reopens after winter storm





Memphis International Airport reopens pending return of water pressure

MEMPHIS, Tennessee After more than 1,000 canceled flights, Memphis International Airport has reopened after days of closure due to the winter storm. The water pressure has not yet been restored, but the airport wanted to at least get things going on Saturday. Glen Thomas, director of marketing and strategic communications at Memphis International Airport, said Sunday would be busier as some airlines are still adjusting their schedules. It is recommended that you call your airline to find out when your flight is scheduled. “We thought it was more important to get the airport up and running and provide basic equipment and some sort of bridge until MLGW could fix their water system and we could get things done. normal here, ”Thomas said. However, a lack of water pressure means no toilets, but the airport has made improvements. Temporary toilets will be placed outside ticket hall B and on the ramp outside halls A and C. “We still don’t have water pressure or water service at the airport,” Thomas said. “What we did to mitigate that, I call it kind of a quick fix, we brought in different portable toilets.” 7 a.m. update: MEM will reopen its passenger terminal at 3 p.m. today after the water pressure shutdown yesterday. Temporary toilets will be installed outside ticket hall B and on the ramp outside halls A and C.https://t.co/8QJdMYfw9F pic.twitter.com/JWOttqlHzv – Memphis International Airport (@flymemphis) February 20, 2021 Regardless, travelers like Doris Rhodes are just happy to come home. “We are very lucky to leave on time, but we were the first flight to leave as they were closed all day,” Rhodes said. While this is not largely the airport’s fault, Thomas said they always try to improve in case extreme weather conditions affect travel again. “The snow has been wonderful, but I know everyone is ready to come to life,” said Rhodes.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos