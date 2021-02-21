Winter weather heading south resulting in higher gasoline prices | Top story

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is up 9 cents since Monday in New York state and 8 cents nationally.
The increase is attributed to this week’s storm in Texas which shut down several refineries. The increase is expected to be temporary until refineries can resume operations, according to AAA.
In New York City, the average price was $ 2.686 on Saturday compared to $ 2.596 the week before. A year ago, the average price was $ 2.61 per gallon. A month ago, the average was $ 2.483.
In the four-county GLOW region, the average price is $ 2.626 per gallon.
The average price for GLOW regions ranges from a low of $ 2,593 in Genesee County to a high of $ 2,652 in Orleans County. Average prices are $ 2,625 in Wyoming County and $ 2,644 in Livingston County, according to AAA data.
Prices have increased by around 9 cents locally. Motorists in Batavia saw an average price of $ 2,593 on Saturday, up from $ 2.507 a week ago. A year ago, the average price in Batavia was $ 2.60. A month ago, the average was $ 2,376.
Nationally, the average price was $ 2.623 per gallon on Saturday, up from a week ago when the average price was $ 2.503. A year ago, the average was $ 2.459. A month ago, a gallon of gasoline cost an average of $ 2.393 nationwide.
The Texas storm caused a squeeze in gas supplies and a rise in pump prices. The situation is similar to that of a hurricane on the Gulf Coast. Refineries are offline, and until damage (if any) is assessed and operations are back on line, supply is tight, especially with road conditions and power outages predominantly in Texas , reducing fuel deliveries if stations even have the power to accept them, according to AAA.
Until things dissipate and Gulf Coast refineries are back up and running, which officials expect to be early next week, gas price watchers expect the prices go up by several cents more.
AAA stressed that it sees temporary blackouts, not a shortage.
