Central Texas Food Bank serves over 2,200 households on Saturday





Hundreds of people lined up in the parking lot at Del Valle High School for the Central Texas Food Bank food distribution on Saturday. According to the Central Texas Food Bank, 2,256 households were served, the second highest total for an event like this. The winter storm left thousands of people in central Texas without some of the most basic essentials. Although the company said it suffered a loss this week as well, when she saw the demand for need and help in the community, she knew she needed help. RELATED: How to Help Texans in Need After the Winter Storm, Where to Donate “We’ve spent the last two days trying to get up and running, just a small team, just a few trucks that we can get going because we hadn’t planned to do this event,” said the president and chief of the direction Derrick Chubbs. DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP Crates of food, crates of water and jugs of milk were all loaded into wagons on Saturday. “It does me good that we are able to do this, and we will continue to do so as long as there is food in the building and we will do everything we can to put food on the table,” said Chubbs. The queue for distribution was over a mile long at one point, with some waiting over an hour before the event even started. Austin City Councilor Vanessa Fuentes said it was heartbreaking. “It’s not normal that we have families waiting for hours for a box of food,” she said. RELATED: LIST: Where To Find Free Water, Hot Meals In Austin If You Need Help Fuentes, who represents District 2, said more needs to be done. She said she was working with partners in the city to bring in more resources and provide public distribution sites. “The need will continue for several weeks and we need to scale up our operations, we need to expand our services, we need to increase our support to meet the high needs,” she said. For Chubbs, he said last week had been tough, but this community was tough. RELATED: Central Texas: Where to Shelter, Eat, and Drink “We have seen disasters hit this community over the years and it is one of the most resilient communities that I know of,” he said. “We have neighbors helping the neighbors, this community comes together – that’s what makes us very special. I have no doubt that the recovery may be long, just as it will be with the pandemic, we will find a way to help each other. this. ” For more resources, visit the Central Texas Food Bank online.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos