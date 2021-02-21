Bitcoin surges again to hit $ 1 trillion in market value for the first time





Bitcoin hit another record high after first reaching over $ 1 trillion in market value, leaving some of its biggest backers in awe. In a tweet, Elon Musk said Bitcoin prices appear high. The richest person in the world was responding to Peter Schiff – a crypto-skeptic and gold bug – who said the precious metal was better than Bitcoin and fiat money. Money is just data that allows us to avoid the inconvenience of bartering, Musk tweeted. This data, like all data, is subject to latency and errors. In a following post he added, that said, BTC and ETH seem high lol. Musk previously called Bitcoin a less dumb version of cash. The largest cryptocurrency rose 3.4% to an all-time high of $ 57,527 on Saturday before pushing gains back to $ 56,062 in New York City. It has jumped 56% since late January and more than quadrupled last year. For several years after its debut over a decade ago, Bitcoin has only traded for pennies. Crypto believers are fighting with skeptics for the dominant narrative around the rise: the former see an asset adopted for its ability to hedge risks such as inflation, while the latter feel a precarious mania riding waves of monetary and fiscal stimulus. Retail investors Traditional finance executives who saw little value in the digital currency see the surge as part of a larger bubble. Howard Lutnick, chief executive of Cantor Fitzgerald, said the dramatic rise in Bitcoin and Tesla values ​​was due to retail investors in the same way that led to the surge in GameStop shares in recent months. Tesla gained more than 700% last year. With all due respect: what has Tesla been? Why was Tesla standing? Lutnick said Friday on Bloomberg TV. This is because the retail business kept buying it. Why is Bitcoin where it is? Because the retail business keeps buying it. It’s just another form of the same thing. GameStop was Bitcoin and Tesla. Still, investors haven’t noticed the outperformance over traditional assets. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index has dominated returns on stocks, gold, commodities and bonds so far this year. Advocates such as former hedge fund manager and Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz are looking to position themselves for even bigger gains. The Galaxys trading desk is one of several providers of Bitcoin for Bitcoin ETF purposes, the first ever to be approved. The Toronto Stock Exchange-listed fund debuted last Thursday. CI Global Asset Management deposited this week in Canada to offer the CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF. Galaxy Digital will act as the Bitcoin sub-advisor and execute trades on behalf of the proposed ETF. None have been approved in the United States. Crypto is institutionalized at an accelerating rate, Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg. It’s all part of this accelerated evolution of being a store of value. – Bloomberg

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos