Finnair repurchases $ 2.2 million in shares





With the aim of consolidating the financial position of the company, the Finnish national company Finnair announced its intention to buy back 2.2 million dollars of its shares. The board of directors of the Helsinki-based airlines has decided to acquire its shares on the basis of an authorization approved at the Finnair Annual General Meeting held on May 29, 2020. A statement released Friday that Simple Flying Finnair saw, Finnair said the maximum number of shares to be acquired is 1,800,000. This figure corresponds to 0.13% of the total number of shares. Finnair currently owns 170,660 of its shares, which corresponds to approximately 0.01% of its total shares. The maximum money allocation for buying stocks is 1.8 million. Actions are for FlyShare The share buyback program is expected to begin when the statement is released on February 19, 2021, and is due to be completed by March 31, 2020. The Nordic airline plans to buy the shares through negotiation public on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange for the market price in effect at the time of purchase. Finnair says its newly acquired shares will primarily be used to implement its Stock Savings Plan (FlyShare) and long-term stock-based incentive program for key personnel. At the Annual General Meeting last May, the Board of Directors approved the acquisition of up to 5,000,000 shares and used them to finance Finnair’s compensation and incentive plans. The authorization to buy its shares remains in effect until November 29, 2021, so the current buyback program may not be the last we see from the airline. Why are airlines buying back their shares? Airlines, like other publicly traded companies, buy back their shares for several reasons. Some may have large sums of money that they don’t want to sit on, so spend it on repurchasing shares already issued. This in turn helps airlines reduce costs because they have less dividends to pay to shareholders. Buying back shares is also a way to drive up the airline’s stock price, which many people use as a litmus test to measure an airline’s performance. Since the first outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe, the Finnish government, which owns a 55.9% stake in the airline, has helped keep the amember of the global business alliance with a 600 million loan. In addition to the government loan, Finnair has also guaranteed more than € 471 million through a rights issue on its shares. Despite government help and the issue of rights, Finnair still laid off hundreds of employees while putting others on long-term leave. Finnair executives are the winners This new share buyback appears to give senior executives and board members a financial advantage. Of course, the airline can justify this by saying that due to the medical emergency, Finnair’s share price justifies the airline buying as much of its stock as possible. According to the Newswire service Reuters, Finnair reported its third consecutive quarterly loss of 162.9 million for the last quarter of 2020. With the resumption of air transport still not guaranteed, many people may wonder why Finnair is buying back its shares now. What do you think of Finnair’s takeover of its shares? Please tell us what you think in the comments.

