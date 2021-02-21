New Braunfels Utilities: Company works on solution as fears of exorbitant bill hikes grow





Like many other cities in Texas and beyond, New Braunfels has been covered in ice and snow for most of the past week, resulting in unusually high demand for electricity and water. (Rachal Russell / Community Impact newspaper)

In an effort to alleviate customer concerns over the perceived skyrocketing utility bills following last week’s extreme weather events, New Braunfels Utilities announced on Sunday that a plan is underway. A Feb.21 press release from the company, which serves most utility consumers in the New Braunfels area, says the plan will help residential and commercial customers minimize the high bills caused by related water leaks. weather conditions. “New Braunfels Utilities recognizes that many of our customers are likely to experience difficulties due to the extreme winter weather conditions this week,” the statement said. “We plan to make a one-time adjustment to all residential and commercial water and wastewater accounts.” The release did not disclose details of the plan, but said it would help or assist customers who may have higher bills due to freeze-related leaks or unusually higher use of faucet drops in order to ” avoid freezing at their home or business. While the actual cost to NBU and its customers has not yet been fully calculated, the publication says, it is likely to be substantial. With respect to electric bills, the statement said that like many other Texas utility companies, NBU has seen sharp increases in the cost of fuel. However, the local business uses all the funding tools in its ability to spread the financial impact over the years. “Spreading the costs, if approved, will minimize the impact on customer accessibility, which is important because everyone in our community and beyond has already gone through a very difficult time,” the statement said. “As prices stabilize and our team assesses the ultimate financial impact, the NBU will continue to work with its board of directors and New Braunfels City Council to find the most financially reasonable solutions for our community.” Community impact journal will update this story as more details come in.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos