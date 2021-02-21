The biggest winner in the stock market could be the government

The government is perhaps one of the biggest beneficiaries of the massive buying spree by retail investors last year.

According to a tax report by the Ministry of Economy and Finance on February 9, the government generated some 8.76 trillion won ($ 7.92 billion) in tax revenue from securities transactions last year, or an increase of 98.5% from 4.47 trillion won in 2019.

Revenues from a special tax for rural areas amounted to 6.26 trillion won, up 59.8 percent, largely due to increased trade. In addition to a 0.1% securities transaction tax, investors pay 0.15% on sales of shares for the special tax on Kospi shares.

The sharp increase in taxes on stock transactions was unexpected by the government when it was preparing the budget for 2020 at the end of 2019. It forecasted a 10.3% increase in tax revenue on securities transactions, but investors from retail bought heavily when local stocks plunged March, and government projections remained in the dust.



Tax revenues from stock transactions grew rapidly as small investors frequently bought and sold stocks. According to the Ministry of Finance, stock transactions rose 149.5 percent last year to 5,709 billion won, from 2,288 billion won in 2019.

If it had not been for the tax on securities transactions, the government would have struggled even more than it is now because it spent more last year when total tax revenues declined, in largely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Total tax revenue last year was 285.54 trillion won, a decline of 2.7 percent.

The decrease is mainly due to lower revenues from value added tax and corporate tax. Value-added tax revenue decreased by 5.95 trillion won and corporate income tax revenue by 16.66 trillion won from the previous year. The two categories are the most important sources of tax revenue after income tax.

Capital gains tax revenue rose 46.9% to 23.66 trillion won, while overall property tax revenue increased 34.8% to 3.6 trillion won, but the growth commercial tax revenue has been faster.

Retail investors are not happy with the tax on securities transactions, as they are expected to pay capital gains tax on stock transactions soon as well.

The government maintains that it will maintain the securities transaction tax even if it implements a capital gains tax on financial investments, although it has said it will gradually lower the tax rate.

The finance ministry proposed tax reforms last year, with major changes, including widening capital gains tax.

The capital gains tax on equity investments only applied to persons considered to be the major shareholders of a company. Investors who own 1 billion won of shares in a single company or 1% or more of the total shares of the company are considered major shareholders in the case of Kospi companies.

The government plans to impose the capital gains tax on small investor equity investments as well as through its tax policy reforms.

Retail investors strongly opposed the reform and pushed the finance ministry, which backtracked.

Capital gains tax on gains from stock trading will be imposed on all investors from 2023, one year behind the original plan.

While the government originally proposed to tax winnings over 20 million won, the deduction was increased to 50 million won. The tax rate will be 20% of earnings. If the earnings exceed 300 million won, the tax rate will be 25%.

The government has said it will gradually reduce taxes on stock transactions, to 0.23% from 0.25% this year, and then to 0.15% by 2023. However, the government has yet to decide. ‘intention to completely abolish the transaction tax.

From the retail investor point of view, they will be unhappy with having to pay both capital gains tax and stock transaction taxes, but [from the governments point of view] it will be inevitable for her to maintain the stock tax, said Ahn Chang-nam, professor of taxation at Kangnam University.

In addition to being a great source of government revenue, Ahn said, the securities transaction tax is imposed on foreign investors despite double taxation agreements.

The government would also think that taxes on stock transactions need to be in place to prevent short-term intrusive investments, Ahn said.

BY CHO HYUN-SOOK, KIM JEE-HEE