Business
Before noon, other huge sections of San Antonio will be off the boil water advisory, the SAWS CEO said.
SAINT ANTHONY As of Sunday morning, families in the San Antonio area were still grappling with the aftermath of the winter storm and water issues.
Robert Puente, President and CEO of the San Antonio Water System, joined Leading SA on Sunday to discuss the latest water service restoration news.
Quite simply, if you don’t have the power to move the water, it won’t happen, Puente said. You have seen these people in your previous stories carrying water. The water is very, very heavy, and a tremendous amount of energy is required to bring that water to the neighborhood. Thus, during blackouts, our pumping stations went out.
In the aftermath of the storm, SAWS customers began to wonder what their bill would look like after some dealt with broken or frozen pipes during the storm.
Puente says SAWS has decided to charge customers the lowest bill in the past two months.
So for the majority of those people who have lost water due to broken pipes, it won’t affect them at all other than their normal water bill that they’ve always been used to, Puente said.
A d
Boil water advisories are still in place for most of the San Antonio area.
Puente says the boil water advisories were put in place after long periods of no power at pumping stations, which affected system pressure issues related to leaking pipes.
We are happy to say that none of our lines broke. We had no lines interrupted due to the freezing weather. And so our system has remained intact, Puente said. There were no breaks where contaminants could enter. But the low pressure demanded by strict guidelines, state guidelines, that you had to issue a boil water advisory. It was therefore a precautionary measure. We had to do it, as you mentioned, with that first photo the majority of the city got out. I am happy to report that this morning before noon other huge sections of the city will be off the boil water advisory.
According to SAWS, most people in the San Antonio area have water, unless you are now dealing with broken pipes and manual shutdowns. To view the SAWS boil water advisory map, Click here.
A d
We have problems with apartment complexes because the managers are shutting off the water in the streets and causing problems, Puente said. But they are no longer tied to the weather. It’s just an inability to get everyone online and do the right things.
Puente said the winter storm affected the system for an entire week and there could be long-term effects like water restrictions imposed later.
It won’t have an effect on our water supply because we still have other than the Edwards, we have eight other water sources, Puente said. So San Antonio, even though it’s a hot, dry summer, has a lot of water. The restrictions, however, due to the aquifer and its level, there are thousands upon thousands of pipes leaking all over town. So you might see restrictions still at stage one. We are using more water each day during this calamity than we were using on any day in the heat of summer.
A d
Related: Leading SA: San Antonio Chamber Of Commerce CEO Says Diversity Of SA Economy Is His Blessing
Copyright 2021 by KSAT – All rights reserved.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]