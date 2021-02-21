Before noon, other huge sections of San Antonio will be off the boil water advisory, the SAWS CEO said.

SAINT ANTHONY As of Sunday morning, families in the San Antonio area were still grappling with the aftermath of the winter storm and water issues.

Robert Puente, President and CEO of the San Antonio Water System, joined Leading SA on Sunday to discuss the latest water service restoration news.

Quite simply, if you don’t have the power to move the water, it won’t happen, Puente said. You have seen these people in your previous stories carrying water. The water is very, very heavy, and a tremendous amount of energy is required to bring that water to the neighborhood. Thus, during blackouts, our pumping stations went out.

In the aftermath of the storm, SAWS customers began to wonder what their bill would look like after some dealt with broken or frozen pipes during the storm.

Puente says SAWS has decided to charge customers the lowest bill in the past two months.

So for the majority of those people who have lost water due to broken pipes, it won’t affect them at all other than their normal water bill that they’ve always been used to, Puente said.

Boil water advisories are still in place for most of the San Antonio area.

Puente says the boil water advisories were put in place after long periods of no power at pumping stations, which affected system pressure issues related to leaking pipes.

We are happy to say that none of our lines broke. We had no lines interrupted due to the freezing weather. And so our system has remained intact, Puente said. There were no breaks where contaminants could enter. But the low pressure demanded by strict guidelines, state guidelines, that you had to issue a boil water advisory. It was therefore a precautionary measure. We had to do it, as you mentioned, with that first photo the majority of the city got out. I am happy to report that this morning before noon other huge sections of the city will be off the boil water advisory.

According to SAWS, most people in the San Antonio area have water, unless you are now dealing with broken pipes and manual shutdowns. To view the SAWS boil water advisory map, Click here.

We have problems with apartment complexes because the managers are shutting off the water in the streets and causing problems, Puente said. But they are no longer tied to the weather. It’s just an inability to get everyone online and do the right things.

Puente said the winter storm affected the system for an entire week and there could be long-term effects like water restrictions imposed later.

It won’t have an effect on our water supply because we still have other than the Edwards, we have eight other water sources, Puente said. So San Antonio, even though it’s a hot, dry summer, has a lot of water. The restrictions, however, due to the aquifer and its level, there are thousands upon thousands of pipes leaking all over town. So you might see restrictions still at stage one. We are using more water each day during this calamity than we were using on any day in the heat of summer.

