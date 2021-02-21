Google to Assess Executives’ Performance on Diversity, Inclusion, Telecom News, ET Telecom





By Paresh Dave By Paresh Dave Alphabet Inc’s Google will evaluate the performance of its vice presidents and more on team diversity and inclusion starting this year, the company said on Friday in one of many responses to concerns about the treatment of a black scientist. Timnit Gebru, co-head of Google’s ethical artificial intelligence research team, said in December that Google abruptly fired her after criticizing her diversity efforts and threatening to quit. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have ordered a review of the situation. Although Google declined to share specific results, the company said on Friday that it would hire human resources specialists during sensitive employee departures. In June, Pichai said that by 2025, Google was aiming for 30% more of its leaders to come from under-represented groups, with a focus on black, Latin American and Native American leaders in the United States. and women technical leaders around the world. About 96% of Google’s U.S. executives at the time were white or Asian, and 73% globally were male. As a result of the investigation, the company also expanded its commitment announced in June to devote more resources to retaining and promoting existing employees, including developing a team to deal with disputes between workers and their leaders. . The diversity component of executive performance reviews has not been announced before, and the company did not immediately share details of what would be measured and how compensation would be affected. Alphabet had for years rejected shareholder and employee proposals to set diversity goals and tie executive compensation to them. Irene Knapp, a former Google employee who argued for such a proposal at a 2018 shareholders meeting, said on Friday: “I’m delighted that they responded to our 2018 request, which was a bare minimum. which should have been easy to do immediately. “ Evaluating managers on diversity goals is increasingly common. McDonald’s Corp on Thursday linked executive bonuses to diversity.







