New Braunfels boil water advisory lifted | Community alert





On Sunday afternoon, New Braunfels Utilities lifted its boil water advisory after the utility said it had successfully met the Texas Environmental Quality Commission minimum pressure requirements at system-wide. NBU water customers had been under a boil water advisory since Wednesday after the system experienced low water pressure and outage problems caused by brutal winter storms and power outages from last week. The lifting of the boil water advisory came after the NBU said it had taken the necessary corrective actions to restore water quality for drinking water or for human consumption. and provided TCEQ with laboratory test results indicating that the water no longer required boiling before use. For customers who do not have water pressure, the NBU recommends that they check for any signs of leaks inside or outside the house and ensure that the customer’s shutdown has not been closed. The customer stop is usually located on the house side of the water meter housing. Those who still have no water pressure should call the NBU Control Center number at 830-60-8800. High bill plans The NBU also said on Sunday it had a plan in place to help residential and commercial customers minimize the impact of high bills linked to weather-related water leaks caused by last week’s winter storm. In a press release, the NBU said it needs to make a one-time adjustment to all residential and commercial water and wastewater accounts to help or assist customers who may have higher bills due to freeze-related leaks or unusually high usage for leaky faucets to prevent freezing at home or at work. “Our customers had to endure unthinkable hardships due to this extreme weather event. We understand their concerns and want to do whatever we can to help our community by mitigating the impact of their next bill, ”NBU CEO Ian Taylor said in a statement. Electricity bill tracking On electricity, the NBU said the financial impact of last week’s unprecedented winter weather emergency had not yet been fully calculated, but warned it could be substantial. “We are involved and are monitoring what is happening at the state level,” the press release said. “New Braunfels Utilities has maintained affordable electricity rates and continues to make it a top priority. Like other Texas utilities, the NBU has seen exceptionally large increases in fuel costs.” The impact of last week’s winter weather event is something that will continue for the foreseeable future, ”the NBU said. The operator of the state power grid ended the emergency conditions on Friday afternoon, allowing New… “While fuel costs are normally passed on to customers, NBU uses all the financing tools in our ability to spread the financial impact over years,” the utility said. “The cost allocation, if approved, will minimize the impact on customer accessibility, which is important because everyone in our community and beyond has already gone through a very difficult time.” NBU said it will continue to work with its board of directors and New Braunfels City Council to “find the most financially reasonable solutions for our community” as prices stabilize and the utility assesses the impact final financial storm of last week.

