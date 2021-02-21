RADNOR, Pa., February 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Law Firm Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Securities Fraud Class Action deposit against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) (“iRhythm”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired common shares of iRhythm between Aug 4, 2020 and January 28, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
According to the complaint, iRhythm is a digital healthcare company that offers a portfolio of ambulatory heart monitoring services on its platform called the Zio service. iRhythm receives revenue for its Zio service primarily from third party payers, which include commercial payers and government agencies, such as the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”). Sure Aug 3, 2020, CMS released its proposed Medicare medical fee schedule rule for the 2021 calendar year, which would update payment policies, payment rates, and other provisions for services to be provided under the schedule. Medicare medical expenses on or after January 1, 2021. Kevin M. King, then president and CEO of iRhythm, praised the impact the proposed rule would have on iRhythm’s business and revenues.
However, the truth began to be revealed about December 1, 2020, when the CMS released its final rule, which finalized the codes as expected, but did not finalize national pricing for certain products and services offered by iRhythm. Sure December 2, 2020, the ordinary share of iRhythm opened to $ 183.00 per share, down from December 1, 2020 closing of $ 240.64.
Then on January 29, 2021, Medicare administrative contractor, Novitas Solutions, has released actual reimbursement rates under the CMS 2021 Medicare Medical Expense Schedule. A Baird analyst said these rates were “much lower” than the old codes, citing an example where iRhythm was previously reimbursed around $ 311, but was now just getting $ 42.68. Following this news, the iRhythm common share price closed at $ 168.42 sure January 29, 2021, down about 33% from January 28, 2021 closing of $ 251.00.
IRhythm investors can, not later than April 2, 2021, seeks to be appointed as the principal representative of class claimants through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or another lawyer, or may elect to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A principal plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all members of the class in directing the litigation. In order to be named the Principal Plaintiff, the Court must determine that the Class Member’s claim is typical of the claims of other Class Members and that the Class Member will adequately represent the Class. Your ability to participate in any recovery is not affected by the decision whether or not to serve as the principal applicant.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP pursues class actions in state and federal courts across the country relating to securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform and has raised billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from United States And in the world. The company represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and participate in the recovery of public funds). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information on Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.
