Understanding the Truth and Wickedness of Cryptocurrencies: Beware of the Questionable Coin





While an IPO involves the issuance of securities in exchange for an investment, an ICO involves offering a cryptocurrency or a token in exchange for an investment. By Kanishk Gaur Recent trends of billionaire club entrepreneurs investing billions in cryptocurrency have led to a sudden increase in their value. What started out as a joke ultimately promoted the value of Dogecoin’s less non-open source peer-to-peer cryptocurrency. The Bring Your Own Cryptocurrency trend started in 2013. Master Coin raised $ 600,000 to create a Bitcoin Exchange – a platform for transactions. This has seen the start-up switch to Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) to grow businesses, fund crowdfunding, or reach out to venture capitalists. So, what exactly does ICO offer and how is it different from an Initial Public Offering (IPO)? While an IPO involves the issuance of securities in exchange for an investment, an ICO involves offering a cryptocurrency or a token in exchange for an investment. While IPOs are listed on public stock exchanges (NASDAQ, NYSE. London Stock Exchange and Tokyo Stock Exchange) and are enforced by regulators, ICOs have no government regulations. Anyone can launch their own ICO if they have the technology and the marketing ecosystem. Cryptocurrencies are also banned in major countries including India, UK, Russia, and China. Therefore, ICOs remain a dubious business. Another problem with ICOs is the security of coins – around 10% of funds raised through ICOs between 2015 and 2018 were lost or stolen through hacking, according to reports from a leading consulting firm. Coin Dash was a classic case where fraudsters stole $ 7 million. Such thefts are just the tip of the iceberg, a larger conspiracy theory states that hackers stole more than $ 1.3 billion through bogus initial coin offers. Therefore, the biggest problem remains fake ICOs, which are marketed on social media using social media celebrities with high fan following and links shared on messaging platforms, such as Telegram and Signal. , which offer no cooperation to the police. The lack of metadata analysis provides a great opportunity to share these links with the Ponzi scheme. The free coin donation scam has not only deceived young users, but celebrities as well. Robert Farkas, Raymond Trapani, Sohrab “Sam Sharma” from Centra Tech were the founders of such a Ponzi ICO. They fooled investors of over $ 25 million into claiming to launch the “Centra Card,” which would allow users to buy with their digital currency at any business that accepts Visa or Mastercard.

The founders of Centra Tech hired celebrities, such as musician DJ Khaled and boxer Floyd Mayweather, to promote fake ICOs. Bollywood celebrities also paid a heavy price for their gluttony with the questionable piece. The government "The Cryptocurrency Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021", which is considering a ban on crypto-assets, has drawn unwanted attention to these currencies. As the world moves towards global decentralized applications, digital currencies are expected to gain the upper hand, enabling transactions on decentralized principles such as blockchains. Banning Bitcoin and Ethereum creates more risk. Given this dynamic, it is important that a law defining the uses of cryptocurrencies and exchanges be created by governments. It is time for flat digital currencies to be better understood and explained to the masses to avoid future frauds. The author is founder, India Future Foundation. Opinions are personal







