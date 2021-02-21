Publix Joins Growing List of Grocers Offering Incentives for Workers to Get Vaccinated





The famous Southern supermarket chain said it offered its employees $ 125 gift cards when they register and show proof of vaccination.

As more and more employers offer similar incentives, vaccine distribution and eligibility continues to vary across the country. Most of the more than 2.4 million low-wage grocery workers in the United States have not yet been eligible for the vaccine.

Aldi offers hourly workers two hours’ pay for each dose of vaccine they receive. This equates to a total of four hours of paid leave. The grocery chain said it would “also cover the costs associated with administering vaccines” to its employees who wish to be vaccinated. General dollar The family chain pays its workers a one-time payment equivalent to four hours’ wages after receiving a completed vaccination. Instacart Instacart said it will provide financial assistance to its in-store employees and independent contractors. The food delivery company offers a $ 25 “vaccine support allowance” for in-store vaccinated employees and independent contractors. Independent buyers will have had to purchase and deliver at least five lots for the business in the past 30 days in order to qualify for the allocation. Trader Joe’s Trader Joe’s provides its workers with “2 overtime hours of regular pay per dose to make time to get vaccinated,” according to a company spokesperson. Kroger Kroger is offering its associates a one-time payment of $ 100 if they provide proof that they have received the full doses recommended by the manufacturer of a Covid-19 vaccine. For workers who cannot get vaccinated for health or religious reasons, they can still receive the $ 100 payment if they take a health and safety education course, the company said. The supermarket chain said it also plans to spend an additional $ 50 million to reward its associates, which includes $ 100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points for its frontline hourly associates in the grocery store chain. supply, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center. Publix Similar to Kroger, Publix said it would give associates a $ 125 Publix gift card for IT workers who receive the full Covid-19 vaccine. In order to receive the gift card, employees must submit an internal form with proof of vaccination. The company says its associates are not required to get vaccinated at a Publix pharmacy to receive the gift cards. Starbucks The coffee giant grants its employees up to two hours of paid leave per dose, for a total of four hours of paid leave in total. Target Target said it would offer its more than 350,000 hourly employees up to four hours of pay, two hours for each dose received, as well as free Lyft rides of up to $ 15 each way to get to their appointments. you from vaccination and back. – CNN’s Parija Kavilanz, Nathaniel Meyersohn and David Williams contributed to this report.

