American company weighs on entry into Formula 1

SportsTek Acquisition Corporation is exploring a possible route to Formula 1, possibly alongside Michael Andretti. Autoweek report that SportsTek Acquisition Corporation co-chairman Tavo Hellmund told them Formula 1 was one of the possible projects the company is considering. The newly created organization will specialize in acquiring or partnering with existing sports franchises. The company was created with the aim of effecting a merger, a capital stock exchange, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies ", we read in a press release from the NASDAQ stock exchange. "While the company's efforts to identify a potential business combination opportunity are not limited to a particular industry, it intends to focus on a target in sports and related industries, particularly sports franchises. , media, data analytics, and technology and service companies serving these end markets and more. Hellmund has close ties to the Formula 1 world. Previously, he considered a possible deal to buy the struggling Manor team in 2015, as did Michael Andretti, now owner of Andretti Autosport. So, Hellmund is interested in talking to Andretti about a possible joint entry on the Formula 1 grid between the two companies. Since hanging up his gloves, Michael has proven himself to be a world class team owner. F1 would definitely be better off with him, "Hellmund told Autoweek. Sign up for the official Formula 1 store and save 10% on your first order! Formula 1 has already started its redesign with the introduction of a budget cap from the next 2021 season, while from 2022 the new generation of cars will arrive, designed to promote overtaking and tighter competition. on the whole grid. And already there have been rumors of outside interest in joining the Formula 1 grid, more recently from a possible Monaco-based team, while Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali has previously hinted at talks in course with new potential teams. What I can say is that we are in talks with other manufacturers, "he said in a video interview with Sky, as reported Formula 1. "Right now they'd rather stay quiet, but the good news is that there are other companies, very important companies, who are really keen to understand what value they can bring to the home by using the F1 platform. Not just in terms of technology, but also in terms of the value of what Formula 1 can bring to the automaker.







