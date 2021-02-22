Latest coronavirus updates for San Antonio and Texas, February 21





SAN ANTONIO We are tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest figures reported by Bexar and surrounding counties: Bexar County : As of Sunday, 77 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 190,040. No new deaths were reported, so the local death toll remains at 2,404.

: As of Sunday, 77 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 190,040. No new deaths were reported, so the local death toll remains at 2,404. Hays County As of Friday, February 12, authorities reported 45 new cases in the county and no additional deaths from COVID. As of February 12, there were a total of 15,837 laboratory-confirmed local cases, while the death toll remained at 202. Authorities estimate that 14,238 residents have recovered, while 1,397 remain with the virus at this time. dated.

As of Friday, February 12, authorities reported 45 new cases in the county and no additional deaths from COVID. As of February 12, there were a total of 15,837 laboratory-confirmed local cases, while the death toll remained at 202. Authorities estimate that 14,238 residents have recovered, while 1,397 remain with the virus at this time. dated. Comal County: On Friday, February 12, officials reported 65 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID. As of that date, there were a total of 8,831 cases, including 4,650 confirmed and 4,163 probable cases, while 269 county residents had died from complications from COVID-19. The county estimates that 7,917 residents have recovered, while 645 remain with the virus as of February 12. More information on the county cases is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 Dashboard. Stay up to date with our latest information on coronavirus vaccines and local vaccine distribution with our Vaccine monitoring. How the county of Bexar is evolving We have been tracking the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bexar County since the time authorities started reporting cases in March 2020. The graph below shows the number of cases since June and presents these daily numbers of cases. on a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall curve of coronavirus cases in our region and the direction we are heading in the midst of the pandemic. Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 77 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 190,040. He said there were no new deaths to report, so the number of confirmed deaths in the region remains at 2,404. The number of patients currently in local hospitals with symptoms of coronavirus has fallen to 595, the lowest since December 6. 232 of these patients are in intensive care. Coronavirus in Texas The total number of new coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic increased by 4,484 on Sunday, according to the Texas State Department health services. This total includes 3,617 new confirmed cases, 642 new probable cases and a backlog of 225. More details can be found at this page. The smaller number of new cases can be attributed to lower testing numbers, the Texans sheltered from this week’s historic winter storms. Sunday’s figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 2.588 million. Meanwhile, state health officials have reported 130 more deaths from coronavirus complications in Texas. In all, 41,343 Texans have died from COVID-19. Hospitalizations in Lone Star State continue to decline. The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment for their symptoms across Texas fell by 389, from a current tally of 7,146 on Sunday. This continues the positive downward trend for Texas that began in mid-January and brings hospitalizations statewide to their lowest level since November 13. The state, meanwhile, estimates that about 2.318 million Texans have recovered, while 210,073 Texans remain sick with COVID-19. The latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed there had been at least 175,077 cumulative cases among staff and students on Texas public school campuses through February 7. This number includes 113,311 positive student cases and 61,766 staff cases. More information can be found here. The TEA typically releases new data on school cases on Friday, but last week’s data is being delayed due to this week’s storms. [VIEW: PREVIOUS DAY’S TRACKER] Latest headlines on the coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries Symptoms of the coronavirus Symptoms of the coronavirus can be similar to those of the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle aches or pains, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, depending on the Centers for Disease Control. Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed that 80% of cases were mild. But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health problems are most at risk. Experts have determined that there is consistent evidence that these conditions increase a person’s risk, regardless of age: Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or more)

Immunosuppressed state (weakened immune system) following a solid organ transplant

Serious heart disease, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell anemia

Type 2 diabetes The CDC believes symptoms can appear between two and 14 days after being exposed. Human coronaviruses usually spread … Between people who are in close contact with each other (about six feet away).

By respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not have symptoms. Help stop the spread of the coronavirus Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash. Find a test location City officials recommend taking a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle aches or pain, headache, etc. new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. A self-test tool is available to see if you need a test. San Antonio operates several free test sites, including two walk-in sites that are open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Cuellar Community Center

5626 San Fernando Street

San Antonio, TX 78237 Ramirez Community Center

1011, boulevard Gillette

San Antonio, TX 78224 Additionally, Freeman Coliseum offers free drive-thru testing Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. An appointment is required and can be made either online or by calling (833) 213-0643. Here is a test site locator to help you find the test site closest to you in San Antonio.

