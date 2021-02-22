Arturo Di Modica, sculptor of the bull in charge, dies at 80

Arturo Di Modica, a Sicilian-born sculptor best known for Charging Bull, 3.5 tons of belligerent bronze that he illegally deposited in Lower Manhattan one night in 1989, died at his home in Vittoria, Italy on Friday. He was 80 years old.

His death was confirmed by his dealer, Jacob Harmer, who did not specify a cause but said Mr. Di Modica had been ill for several years.

Charging Bull, which Mr. Di Modica had made with his own hands and his own money, quickly became one of the country’s most famous works of art and a photogenic draw to millions of tourists, many of whom were probably unaware of its illicit origins.

Mr. Di Modica grew up poor in Sicily, and he carried an immigrant love for his adopted home. With the country or at least Wall Street still reeling from Black Monday, the day in 1987 when the market fell 20% in one sitting, he wanted to give the country a gift of reclamation, which he said symbolized the future. .