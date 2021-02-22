The semester of ArchTIS (ASX: AR9) marked by revenue growth of 358%

ArchTIS half-year report (AR9) was marked by significant revenue growth and a key contract won with the Australian Ministry of Defense

The cybersecurity company managed to increase its revenue stream during the period ending Dec.31 by around 358%, but recorded an overall loss.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) therefore lagged, falling 48% from the previous corresponding period.

Gross margins and cash growth performed better for AR9, with growth of 586% and 400%, respectively

In the future, the ASX-lister says it is well placed to capitalize on the “large and accessible” market in which it operates

ArchTIS shares are up 3.33% after the announcement, trading at 31 cents each ArchTIS’s half-year report (AR9) was marked by significant revenue growth and a key contract won with the Australian Ministry of Defense. The cybersecurity firm laid the groundwork for solid revenue streams and increased its margins in the six-month period ended Dec.31, but still posted an overall loss. Total revenue was $ 1.1 million, which is an increase of 358% over the comparative period, with recurring revenue also increasing around a similar percentage to a total of approximately 459,000 $. The company also increased its gross margins by 586 percent to just under $ 810,000. ArchTIS has mainly attributed performance in these areas to a $ 4.2 million Australian Department of Defense (D0D) contract and the recently concluded Nucleus Cyber ​​merger. Under the DoD contract, AR9 is prepared to perform risk reduction activities for multinational information sharing and cross-domain services, which includes the addition of 600 licensed users and approximately $ 760,000 in annual licenses. Despite these wins, AR9 posted a loss of $ 1.4 million for the semester, although a 37% improvement from the loss suffered previously. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) therefore lagged, falling 48% from the $ 1.8 million paid in the corresponding previous period, to reach just over $ 940,000. . Cash and cash equivalents increased nearly 400% following an $ 8.4 million capital raise undertaken last year. In its outlook for 2021 and beyond, the ASX-lister discussed the future potential of its emerging relationship with the Australian Federal Government, particularly after committing around $ 15 billion over the next decade for the capabilities of cybersecurity. Describing itself as an “established, reliable and existing technology provider to the Australian government”, archTIS says it is well positioned to provide its information and security services in the future. ArchTIS shares are up 3.33% after the announcement, trading at 31 cents each at 11:54 a.m. AEDT.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos