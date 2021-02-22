United Airlines to ground certain Boeing 777s as part of an FAA investigation into the engine failure incident in Denver on Saturday





In a statement Sunday evening, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said initial data indicated the need for more frequent maintenance on Boeing 777 planes equipped with an engine type called the Pratt & Whitney PW4000. Investigators seem to be focusing on a potential malfunction of a part unique to these motors called the hollow fan blade. The FAA has said United is the only US airline to have this type of engine in its fleet. The regulator said that Japan and South Korea are the only other countries with airlines that operate planes with the affected engines. The National Transportation Safety Board said on Saturday it was investigating the causes of the engine failure incident, which local officials said severely damaged at least one home and vehicle. United Airlines, which operated the flight, said it was temporarily and voluntarily withdrawing the planes from its fleet as a precaution and was working with investigators to determine additional precautions. As we trade planes, we expect only a small number of customers to be inconvenienced, United spokesman David Gonzalez said in an emailed statement. In an emailed statement, Boeing spokesman Bradley Akubuiro said the company was cooperating with investigators. Raytheon subsidiary Pratt & Whitney did not respond to a request for comment. Residents of Broomfield, a suburb of Denver, said they heard a loud boom above their heads, and a video posted on social media appeared to show the plane flying with its engine on fire. Authorities have not shared any details on the possible causes of the failure. The incident comes amid Boeing’s efforts to restore public confidence in its planes. In December, the Boeings 737 Max made their first commercial flights since two plane crashes in 2018 and 2019 killed 346 people. Max’s crashes have eroded the confidence of the flying public in Boeing, one of only two major companies that dominate commercial aircraft production. In the wake of the incidents, Boeing halted production of its flagship aircraft, sacked its chief executive, and agreed to pay more than $ 2.5 billion to resolve a criminal Justice Department charge that it conspired to defraud the FAA during a review of the 737 Max. The Boeing 777-200 is a larger jet in use since the 1990s. According to Boeing The data, the jets experienced less than one major accident per million departures, one of the lowest accident rates of any major commercial airliner. The plane is not equipped with MCAS, the software that investigators say malfunctioned during the two 737 Max incidents. The FAA said South Korea and Japan were the only other countries to have planes with affected engines. He said Japan’s Civil Aviation Bureau has ordered airlines to stop flying these planes. The NTSB typically coordinates accident investigations with the help of the aircraft manufacturer, local authorities, the airline, and any parts manufacturer who may have relevant information about a safety incident. The agency began scavenging scattered debris and collecting it from an aircraft hangar at Denver International Airport over the weekend. In Broomfield, local authorities have responded to hundreds of calls from residents who have found debris, said Rachel Welte, information officer for the Broomfield Police Department. Part of the plane fell through the roof of a house and another severely damaged a truck, she said. Debris was found all over Commons Park, a large recreation area with soccer fields, she said. Considering the size of the debris field, it is absolutely remarkable that no one was injured, Welte said.

