Hastings Technology Metals (ASX: HAS) to Raise $ 100 Million for WA Project

Hastings shares are down 8.33%, trading at 22 cents Hastings Technology Metals (HAS) has received pledges to raise $ 100.7 million through a two-phase placement. First phase As part of the first phase, approximately 301.1 million new fully paid common shares will be issued to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors to raise $ 57.2 million. The stock price was 19 cents, a 9.9 percent reduction from the five-day volume-weighted average price. The placement was launched on February 18 after the company went into a trading halt. Phase two The second phase, subject to shareholder approval, saw Hastings receive firm commitments of $ 43.5 million. This phase was initially capped at $ 15 million, but it was extended due to strong investor demand. Hastings will seek shareholder approval at its extraordinary general meeting in late March. Once approval is received, an additional 228.9 million new shares will be issued at 19 cents. Hastings will use the funds from both phases to advance the development of its Yangibana rare earth project in Western Australia. More specifically, the money will be used for the acquisition of equipment, work on the mine site, the design of engineering plants and working capital. “Hastings has been overwhelmed by the strong support from Australian and international investors in our Yangibana rare earth project. Their support in the placement underscores the market’s belief that Yangibana will become Australia’s next rare earth producer,” said the executive chairman Charles Lew. “The Hastings team is focusing on the remaining key lines of work, including upgrades to the project’s mineral resources to increase the life of the project and further improve financial metrics, finalize additional outlets and secure funding. by borrowing, “he added. Hastings shares are down 8.33 percent and are trading at 22 cents at 12:30 p.m. AEDT.

