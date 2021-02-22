Sensex, clever set to have a positive opening





As of 7:30 am, Nifty futures were trading up 14 points on the Singapore Stock Exchange Domestic stock markets are expected to open in the green, after four consecutive days of decline, on positive global signals. Trends on SGX Nifty point to a positive index opening in India, with a gain of 14 points. At 7:30 am, Nifty futures were trading at 15,009, up 14 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Asian stock markets edged up on Monday as expectations of faster global economic growth and inflation hit bonds and boost commodities, although rising real yields are also making valuations of more tense actions in comparison. The MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan added 0.1 percent, after loosening from a record high late last week as yields surged US bonds confused investors. Japan’s Nikkei recovered 1.0% and South Korea 0.4%, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were a bit firmer. Wall Street stocks closed near the breakeven point on Friday as investors sold tech stocks that rallied during the pandemic and turned into cyclical stocks that are expected to benefit from pent-up demand once the pandemic of coronavirus will be brought under control. Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Monday as the slow return of U.S. crude production, which was cut off by freezing conditions, raised supply concerns as demand returned from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic. Brent was up 76 cents, or 1.2%, to $ 61.67 a barrel at 0104 GMT, after gaining nearly 1% last week. US oil rose 74 cents, or 1.3%, to $ 59.98 a barrel, after falling 0.4% last week. On Friday, Sensex broke through 51,000 levels and Nifty broke through 15,000, with BSE Sensex slipping 654.54 points or 1.2% to finish at 50,889.76 and Nifty losing 181.5 points or 1.2 % to end at 14981.

