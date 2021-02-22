Top 5 Penny Stocks on Q1 Watchlist Up 758% in 2021

These are the best performing Penny stocks to date in Q1 2021

Every quarter we update our list of penny stocks with new names. These include companies listed on major stock exchanges such as the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange. The penny stock list also includes names of OTCQX, OTCQB and PinkSheets. One thing we haven’t done is follow up, and if you’re new to penny stocks and just stumbled across the site, it might not be something you’ve stumbled upon yet. . Before we dive into the top performing companies, let’s go over a few basics.

First, if you are new to penny stocks, welcome; these have become some of the most popular names in the stock market today. I know media like CNBC and Bloomberg will report on top trends. Our goal here is to report on specific market activity and see why some penny stocks do what they do.

This includes why stocks are going up and why they are going down. News is one of the first and easiest places to find current information about these small businesses. You’ll also want to be careful with corporate repositories, as these can reveal more details behind some corporate updates.

If you see a company announcing fundraising rounds, for example, you can flip through an 8-K filing or the original prospectus to see things like conversion rights, offering prices, product usage, and sales. ‘other details that may not have been released in the formal PR. Corporate statements are also important in identifying reasons why stocks are moving when there are no headlines.

Look for things like 13G, 13F, or Form 4 filings. These will reveal either institutional positions or insider trading activity. Obviously, when a fund or an insider relies on their position, the market takes this as a bullish sign. Our articles deal with specifics like these, which may not be immediately obvious to the untrained eye.

Top 5 Best Performing Penny Stocks in Q1 2021

Business Price 1/4/2021 2021 high Price 02/19/2021 % High % YTD 1. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (OTC: KAVL) $ 0.4255 $ 3.65 $ 2.85 758% 570% 2. iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) $ 0.215 $ 1.69 $ 1,439 686% 569% 3. Celsion Corporation

(NASDAQ: CLSN) $ 0.70 $ 3.48 $ 1.90 397% 171% 4. ISW Holdings Inc (OTC: ISWH) $ 0.205 $ 0.955 $ 0.84 366% 310% 5. Biolase Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) $ 0.4086 $ 1.40 $ 1.09 270% 169%

The editors of PennyStocks.com have written daily articles on major penny stocks that move on a given day or over a certain period of time. In 2021, we saw a lot of small caps explode to huge volume with a tailwind. The important thing to remember is that information is just that: information.

We’ll take a look at what the company is doing and what could have become a potential catalyst for the recent momentum. We will also try to find out any upcoming events that have been previously announced that might be important to keep in mind.

The list of penny stocks includes names that have previously shown a relatively consistent market trend and companies that have given updates on the progress. This quarter, the vast majority of those stocks have seen robust moves, and the “top 5” above has so far been among the biggest players for the quarter among the names on this penny stock list. Will this remain the case? I leave that to you. Here’s a list of the top 5 performing names on the Q1 Watchlist:

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.

It’s a kind of incubation company. Currently, Kaival is focusing on a brand of vaporizers called BIDI. The BIDI Stick product is a single-use, disposable vaping device. While attention has clearly been focused on vapers containing cannabis, the BIDI Stick is a nicotine vapor product. It was available in around 10,000 stores in 2021 and recently increased that figure to 25,000 through its distribution partnership HT Hackney Co.

This month, BIDI Sick received the PMTA Letter of Acceptance from the FDA. This brings the business closer to meeting basic review criteria before moving on to the last phase of the PMTA process. Given the speculation between a promising outcome and the favorable PMTA process, KAVL stock saw some momentum in 2021. At the start of the year, stocks were trading below 45 cents and eventually hit highs of 3. $ 65. Last week, the shares closed at $ 2.85 on Friday.

iQSTEL Inc.

Another of the OTC penny stocks that has seen strong growth this year so far is IQST. The Company is a telecommunications and Internet company offering services ranging from voice products to fiber optic data and network services. iQSTEL offers fintech and blockchain solutions. Obviously, one of the big stories of the year has been digital payment processing and cryptocurrency. Bitcoin has skyrocketed along with a lot of other altcoins and sh * tcoins, for that matter.

This year, the focus was on its fintech, blockchain and Internet of Things offerings. Additionally, this month the company agreed to develop an electric battery for Alternet Systems Revolt Electric Motorcycle, another hot area of ​​the stock market right now.

Basically, iQSTEL has also focused on reducing its debt. One of the biggest updates on this came last week. The company announced that it has wiped out any remaining debt from its balance sheet associated with any promissory notes.

“As of the fourth quarter of 2020, we have eliminated over $ 3.3 million of debt from our balance sheet, which not only strengthens our financial position, but also improves our financial performance, with net income no longer burdened by interest expense. Eliminating all debt is a key step as we prepare for a possible update on a major exchange, ”said CEO Leandro Iglesias.

Celsion Corporation

You may be familiar with this company if you’ve read the articles on PennyStocks.com in the past few months. Celsion has been in the spotlight not only for the steady advancement of its pipeline, but also for its focus on a potential Covid treatment.

Its vaccination initiative uses Celsion’s PLACCINE DNA platform to prevent / treat infectious agents. Its targeting agents that could lead to global pandemics like SARS-CoV-2. The company recently created an advisory committee on vaccines and appointed the first two members.

The company also has cancer treatments in its pipeline. In a recent update, Celsion said he expects clinical development programs with his immunotherapy treatment, GEN-1, in phase 2 for ovarian cancer. However, with a greater focus on vaccines, the CLSN action has been one to watch as part of a commercial activity fueled by a pandemic.

ISW Holdings Inc.

There is no doubt that OTC penny stocks are in the spotlight recently. There is a minimum of stocks under $ 1 to choose from, which emphasizes leakage to different trading platforms besides Robinhood. Given that, as the case, ISW Holdings has been one of the top penny stocks to watch this year.

After opening 2021 at $ 0.205, the shares managed to climb all the way to $ 0.955 and closed last week at $ 0.84. So what was the driving force behind the momentum of the penny stock? The company is a brand management company. This year, ISW looked into the crypto space. In fact, it first started the year with the announcement of its liquidity transition to bitcoin. As fate would have it, this decision seems to have been timely, thanks to the evolution of bitcoin prices.

The company recently began negotiations to purchase a large number of additional cryptocurrency miners (between 300 and 900). This, ISW said, was in preparation for its next Phase 3 mining volume expansion. As cryptocurrency continues to grab the headlines, will ISWH be on the list of penny stocks to watch?

Biolase Inc.

Biolase shares have climbed to 270% since the start of the year. In addition, since the start of the year, BIOL stock is up 169% at Friday’s close. The company works in the field of dental devices. Its dental laser systems perform a wide range of dental procedures. The company has made headlines with everything from covid-related dental procedures to negotiations with major dental networks.

The company recently raised $ 14.4 million at the offering price of $ 1.03. Then, at the end of last week, the company gained attention following the patent news. In particular, this was not found in the company’s headlines, but on the website of the European Patent Office. Biolase, Inc. has received an intention to grant a European patent for application No. 13155470.1, entitled: MODIFIED OUTPUT FIBER OPTIC TIPS. As the story develops we will continue to report any new updates. Needless to say, BIOL was one of the top performing penny stocks on the Q1 list.

Penny Stocks Research

Lists are great because they focus attention on certain prospects. But nothing replaces research. Understanding why a stock moves the way it does becomes important, especially if you plan to follow a business for longer than a few hours. In many cases, headlines like the news about financing let the public know where many stocks might be held, by whom, and at what price. Other things, like FDA test data read dates, provide a timeline of when companies might see a catalytic event. Just keep in mind that no matter what the catalyst, the news, or the filing, penny stocks are risky and require you to have a plan before you jump head first.