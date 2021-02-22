New York Stock Exchange Joins Robinhood Provider Citadel in Opposing Algorithmic Practice





The New York Stock Exchange has joined Citadel Securities, the market maker of the Robinhoods trading app, in a legal battle to reverse the approval of an algorithmic method to protect investors from predatory trading strategies. Court documents filed this month reveal that the NYSE is backing the flash trader, the exchange’s largest operator, in a lawsuit to quash the securities commission’s approval of a trading method launched by the Investors Exchange Group (IEX), which was made famous by Michael Lewis’s book Flash Boys. It comes as the relationship between Citadel Securities and Robinhood has been put under a microscope after the GameStop frenzy. The SEC has approved the IEX Discretionary Limit Method with the goal of eliminating latency arbitrage, the practice of a market maker exploiting a time mismatch to make a profit, narrowing the gap between traditional and algorithmic traders. However, in court documents filed earlier this month, NYSE attorneys argued that the approval would result in unfair discrimination between competitors and accused the securities regulator of signing the method regardless of its impact. on the national treasury securities market system or its impact. on other exchanges. She submitted the evidence to support a lawsuit filed by Citadel Securities in February that claims that in addition to competition concerns, the SEC ignored evidence that retail investors would be harmed by the order to discretionary limit. She added that half of her IEX trading activity was not for her own profit, but for retail investors. Citadel Securities is Robinhood’s most used market maker and pays the popular stock trading app for client trade orders. Sister company and hedge fund, Citadel, came under fire on January 28 when rumors spread that it forced Robinhood to restrict trading of GameStop and other short stocks during market volatility. Frustrated that they could not buy GameStop shares as the price continued to rise, traders took to social media to point out that Citadel had given Melvin Capital a lifeline, which lost more than the sum of its money. investment when traders have raised the price in an attempt to hurt short sellers. Ken Griffin, founder of Citadels, has denied any involvement in Robinhoods’ decision. Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev told U.S. politicians last week the company was restricting trading because it was unable to provide the necessary capital to regulators when trading volumes increased.







