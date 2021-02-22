Why the Emu (ASX: EMU) share price climbs 67% today





The Emu NL The stock price (ASX: EMU) is booming today, rising 62% in the afternoon after posting gains of over 118% earlier today. Emu shares rise after the gold explorer released promising drill results from its Gnows Nest project in Western Australia. What drilling results did Emu report to send shares fly? In today’s ASX press release, Emu announced that its first drill program has confirmed and extended the zone of high-grade gold mineralization of its recently acquired Monte Cristo gold prospect and its Gnows Nest gold prospect. To date, the Company has received assay results from 33 drill holes, representing 3,700 meters of its 9,000 meter reverse circulation (RC) drill program on the project. Extensions of the high grade gold deposit have been confirmed at depth and along strike at Gnows Nest and Monte Cristo. Emu said extension drilling continues at its prospect Gnows Nest. The company expects to finalize the drilling program by the end of February and additional assay results will be available over the next 6 weeks. Commenting on the promising results of the drilling, Emu Chairman Peter Thomas said: These results quickly and strongly encourage the potential of a substantially large gold deposit emerging at Gnows Nest and could be the catalyst for the company’s transition from explorer to producer in the near term. While we might have a little by the tail at the Gnows Nest Gold Project, we look forward to the outcome of the active programs of all of our projects during the rest of the year. Emu share price overview As a microcap mineral explorer, the Emu stock price is subject to great fluctuations. From February 25, 2020 to April 8, stocks plunged 75%. Since April 8, the Emu share price has climbed 790%, but not in a straight line. Considering today’s intraday gains, shares of gold explorer ASX have risen 123% in the past 12 months. This compares to flat returns on the Index of all ordinary (ASX: XAO) during the same period. Since the start of the year, the Emu share price is also up 123%, having started 2021 at 4 cents per share, exactly where it was trading in early 2020. Where to invest $ 1000 now When investment expert Scott Phillips has stock advice, he can pay to listen. After all, Motley’s flagship Fool Share Advisor newsletter that he’s been running for more than eight years has offered thousands of paying members stock picks that have doubled, tripled, or even more. * Scott has just revealed what he believes to be the five best ASX stocks for investors to buy now. These stocks are trading at very low prices and Scott thinks they are a great buy right now. See the 5 actions * Returns from February 15, 2021



