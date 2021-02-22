Swiss crypto-ETP issuer hits $ 1 billion AuM Mark Swiss exchange: HODL

February 22, 2021 – Zrich – The Swiss fintech ETP pioneer,21Shares AG officially passed the $ 1 billion mark assets under management on its 12 ETPs diversified from crypto assets. In just over 2 years, 21Shares AG has witnessed a 200-fold increase in assets and joined the elite list of ETF / ETP issuers with over $ 1 billion in assets.

The success of the Swiss startup can largely be attributed to two phenomena:

Rapid appreciation and acceptance by institutional investors in the crypto asset industry. Since its trough of $ 5,000 in March 2020, Bitcoin has grown to over $ 55,000 in February 2021. Additionally, Ethereum network usage has grown from $ 950 million to over $ 43 billion over the course of the same period. The exorbitant growth in asset prices has sparked global demand from institutional investors in this niche asset class. Its proven list of physically supported ETPs gives retail and institutional investors safe, convenient and easy access to cryptocurrencies through a familiar structure. Institutions in Europe and elsewhere prefer the institutional quality structure of Swiss ETP to certificates in order to gain the most efficient and secure exposure to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The Swiss ETP structure – first used by 21Shares AG via the HODL crypto basket ETP – shares many features of traditional ETF structures such as an approved EU prospectus, listing on regulated European stock exchanges, open use of creations / redemptions to avoid premiums and discounts, complete segregation and collateralization of the underlying assets and the use of numerous ETF market makers for intraday liquidity. Since the structure of the Swiss ETP is not constrained by the diversification requirements of UCITS, it is perfectly suited to give investors secure access to more nascent and desired asset classes.

We are extremely happy to have reached a crucial milestone in such a short time. Much of the growth in 21Shares ETPs’ business is due to the incredible efforts of our team and the loyalty and trust of our investors. mentionned Ophelia Snyder, co-founder and president of 21Shares.

Since its inception, 21Shares has launched a total of 12 different crypto asset trackers on all regulated exchanges in the DA-CH region. The company is the only issuer to currently have an Ethereum ETP (AETH) on 2 regulated exchanges and 3 regulated exchange segments offering bitcoin ETP. No other crypto issuer offers such a comprehensive offering on regulated markets. It holds over 90% of the crypto basket ETP market share and its latest product, ETP polkadot, has raised over $ 25 million in 15 days, demonstrating the immense popularity of the 21Shares sequel. Cryptographic ETPs. It was also the first issuer to list ETP XRP (AXRP) which, under its current regulatory control, is still listed and traded under normal market conditions. It was instantly recognized for listing the world’s first bitcoin short ETP (SBTC), which is also centrally cleared for additional compliance support on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. It is the only issuer to have 9 crypto ETPs admitted to trading on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange.

With such institutional demand for crypto exposure through an ISIN, it took us less than two weeks to go from AuM’s $ 500 million announcement to now over $ 1 billion. It is quickly becoming wise for many wealth managers, private banks, family offices and individuals to allocate crypto assets. We plan to reach even higher highs in 2021 both in our AuM at 21Shares as well as the crypto ecosystem. commentedHany Rashwan, CEO of 21Shares.

About 21Shares

21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying stocks using your broker or conventional bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP (or tracker) structure easily, confidently and securely and profitably with the 21Shares ETP suite now made up of 12 Crypto ETPs: the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL: SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC: SW | 21XB: GY), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH: SW), 21Shares XRP (AXRP: SW | 21XX: GR), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH: SW), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB: SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ: SW), 21Shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA: SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS: SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON: SW), 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC: SW) | 21XS: GY) and 21Shares Polkadot ETP (ADOT: SW | PDOT: GR). The whole suite is listed on a regulated framework on the official market of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss, the Wiener Boerse and MTF on Brse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP and EUR respectively. Founded in 2018, 21Shares is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the tech and financial worlds. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in Zurich and New York, the company launched several world firsts, including the first Listed Crypto Basket Index (HODL) ETP in November 2018. 21Shares has 12 crypto ETPs listed today and see you $ 1.008 billion in AuM in total of products listed.

press contact

Laurent Kssis +41 44 260 8660 [email protected]

Warning

This document and the information it contains are not intended for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which distribution or broadcast would be illegal (directly or indirectly). This document does not constitute an offer to sell securities in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these documents relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States. -United without registration or an applicable exemption or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the U.S. This document is for distribution only and is directed only to: (i) Investment Professionals falling under Financial Services Section 19 (5) and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Services and Markets Act 2000). Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”); or (ii) wealthy entities and other persons to whom they can legally be communicated, falling under Article 49, paragraph 2, points a) to d) of the Ordinance (all these persons being together referred to as “data subjects “)); or (iv) persons who fall under Article 43 (2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other person to whom this document may be lawfully distributed in circumstances where Article 21 (1) FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be made only with the persons concerned. Anyone who is not a Data Subject should not act or trust this document or any of its contents. In any EEA member state (other than Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden) which has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as well as any implementing measure applicable in any Member State, the “Prospectus Regulation”), this communication is only addressed and addressed only to qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for potential investors in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden, the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) is available on the website of the issuers under www.21Shares.com. The approval of the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an approval by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to buy a product that is not straightforward and can be difficult to understand. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG. Neither this document nor anything contained therein should form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any offer or commitment of any kind in any jurisdiction. This document constitutes an advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss law on financial services and not a prospectus. Copies of the current Base Prospectus dated November 13, 2020 are available free of charge on the Issuer’s website. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Base Prospectus and the final terms of any product mentioned herein may be obtained from 21Shares AG on the website. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, nor distributed or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is prohibited or prohibited by law. The information in this document does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification. under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.