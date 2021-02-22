Jubilant Foods reaches a record 52 weeks with Fides Foods; analysts give the thumbs up





Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks, owner of Domino’s Pizza master franchise in India, jumped 4.1% to a new 52-week high of Rs 3,074 on BSE on Monday after the company announced it would fully acquire the Dutch company Fides Food Systems Coöperatief. UA through its 100% subsidiary – Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands BV “We would like to inform that Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands BV, a 100% subsidiary of the company, has entered into a purchase agreement with Turkish Private Equity Fund II LP to fully acquire Fides Food Systems Coöperatief UA Jubilant FoodWorks Limited has also signed the contract for ‘purchase as guarantor under the investment obligations of Jubilant FoodWorks Netherlands BV, ”the company said in a statement. READ HERE Following this acquisition, Jubilant Foodworks Limited will indirectly hold 32.81% of Fides shares held by DP Eurasia, he added. DP Eurasia is the exclusive master franchisee of the Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. It (along with its subsidiaries) offers pizza and take-out / catering delivery services in 771 stores (568 in Turkey, 190 in Russia, 9 in Azerbaijan and 4 in Georgia as of December 31, 2020). Noting that the deal looks promising in terms of strategic investment, the stock price may have already incorporated the positives, analysts said. Jefferies, for example, believes that while the deal has an attractive valuation, it raises concerns about volatility and bandwidth. “The acquisition of DPE follows a series of initiatives Jubilant has taken over the past few quarters. While diversification comes with risks, expansion abroad adds complexity given the increased risks. , notably linked to the country and the currency, “he said in a note dated February 20. That said, Jefferies believes the local team will continue to run the business. In addition, the amount of investment is small and Jubilant has a net cash balance. Recognizing our limited understanding of DPE’s operations and future prospects, the valuation looks attractive and there could be potential for ‘improvement if DPE could take advantage of JUBI’s experience in India, “he added. Jubilant’s stock has exceeded Jefferies’ target price of Rs 3,050, but the brokerage has a” buy call ” On the action. HDFC Securities, on the other hand, has a “reduction” rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,500. “Given its strong FCFs, the reinvestment frenzy was still alive, which is why the stock saw this revaluation. Capital allocation is a more critical aspect as we have noticed that many companies have downgraded afterwards. misallocation of capital. Considering DP Eurasia will continue with existing management, this would not consume JFL’s management bandwidth for operations. We continue to believe that most of the short and medium term drivers are taken into account ” , he said in a report. The brokerage firm, however, likes the strategic rationale for the deal and believes the attractive valuation of Jubilant, the potential to revive loss-making activities, JFL’s expertise in running Domino’s, a stronger global footprint and a synergy in terms of technology, procurement adds more growth legs in the existing business. Kotak Institutional Equities, on the other hand, sees the acquisition as a financial / strategic investment at attractive valuations with optional potential. “For an amount of Rs 250 crore, the valuation is inexpensive (~ 1X CY2019 EV / sales and ~ 8X EV / adjusted EBITDA). JUBI would lead to structural improvements through engagement at the board level (no role in operations; no drag on management bandwidth). We see this as a strategic investment at an attractive valuation with potential, “he said. The brokerage has a” buy “call on it. action with a target price of Rs 3,150.

