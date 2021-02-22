Stock Markets Cautious Ahead of UK Covid Lockdown Exit Plan Activities | Business

A bidding battle for G4S, the outsourcing firm, has collapsed after Canadian security firm GardaWorld said Monday it would not increase its bid from the 235p on offer in December.
The Gardas’ retirement leaves the way open for rival bidder Allied Universal, which was offering 245 pence per share. The UK Takeover Panel had pushed bidders into a bidding situation to decide on the best bid, but Garda did not force Allied to respond.
However, Garda delivered a departure photo to G4S, claiming she would not pay too much for a company whose scandals continue to emerge – possibly a reference to the Guardians’ January revelations about alleged recruiting fees. illegal bills charged to workers. as previous allegations of forced labor practices.
Stephan Crtier, The boss of GardaWorlds (he presents himself as founder, president, chairman and CEO), said:
There can be no better owner for G4S than GardaWorld, but we are disciplined buyers and we will not pay too much for a company with systemic ESG issues that continue to emerge.
In light of the above, we have concluded that at a price above 235 pence per share, there are better and less risky opportunities for GardaWorld.
03:18
Boeing puts 777 planes to ground after engine failure
A key stock to watch out for later will be Boeing, which faces another issue, this time with its older 777 jets.
Late Sunday night, Boeing said airlines using a Pratt & Wihtney type of engine should put them on the ground until they could be inspected, after a plane was forced to make a landing. emergency after falling engine parts in flight (see photo).
The American aircraft maker has already gone through the worst period in its history after two fatal accidents were attributed in part to its failures. The subsequent grounding of its best-selling 737 Max aircraft came before the coronavirus pandemic forced cash-strapped airlines around the world to cancel orders for new aircraft.
You can read the full story about grounding the 777 here:
03:07
As expected, this is a lackluster start for European equities: the FTSE 100 lost 0.6%.
The Stoxx 50 index, which tracks the biggest European stocks, is down 0.2%, while US stock futures – looking ahead to this afternoon – also fell.
02:57
Stocks on their feet as investors look for signs of inflation
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the economy, business and financial markets.
Stock markets have surged over the past year as central banks and governments pushed for stimulus. It is now questionable whether this rally may continue, as inflation indices suggest central banks may be tempted to apply the brakes.
Futures contracts indicate that the FTSE 100 It is expected to have a bumpy start to the week before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces more details on plans to ease restrictions on the UK economy.
The FTSE 100 was to follow in the footsteps of most Asian markets outside of Japan. The Shanghai Stock Exchange composite lost 1.5%, while the 300 largest stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen lost 3.4%. Shares were also down in Hong Kong and Korea.
IG Group, an investment platform, explained in its morning note:
The main concern right now appears to be rising Treasury yields, with the recent resurgence in fixed income yields giving less reason to believe stocks are the only place to invest. […] Along with the rise in commodities, we have another reminder of the potential rise in inflation which many believe could end the current loose monetary policy environment sooner.
It’s a complicated picture, especially since the vaccination effort suggests that differences between countries will increase in the short term. A typical example: in the United Kingdom the pound set a new three-year record against the US dollar on Monday morning: a pound was worth $ 1.4051, before retreating slightly.
The British pound hit the $ 1.40 mark for the first time in three years on Friday. It is one of the best performing major global currencies this year, partly due to the removal of Brexit risks and also due to the rapid pace of vaccinations in the UK, analysts said.
Some economists believe the rapid pace of vaccinations – 17.6 million adults received a first dose until February 20, nearly a third of the expected total – could help the UK economy recover faster than d ‘other.
And we have more to come this morning:
Boeing, which has had issues with its 777 planes, the latest blow even as its 737 Max returns to the air.
British Airways, which delayed pension payments by $ 450 million so it could save money until airline business could restart properly.
Mitchells & Butlers, which reported a sharp drop in sales – hardly unexpected as its pubs and restaurants have closed.
Agenda
9am GMT: Ifo business climate index in Germany (February; previous: 90.1; consensus: 90.5)
13:30 GMT: Chicago Fed national activity index in the United States (January; prev: 0.52)
14:30 GMT: Speech by Christine Lagarde of European central banks
Update
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos