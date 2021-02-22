Rupee Bounces Off Asia’s Worst Currency Due To Inflows In Stocks, Auto News, ET Auto





The Indian rupee takes a turn as massive inflows into the countries’ stock markets help the currency break through the barrier of central bank intervention. Asia’s weakest currency last year is now among its best performers. The rupee has gained 0.6% this year against the dollar, and there are signs that it may continue to rise. A recovering economy and a large budget are pulling global funds to Indian stocks, with investors buying nearly $ 4 billion in stocks this month, the most in emerging Asian markets after China. This poses a challenge to the Reserve Bank of India, which has intervened in the currency markets to keep the rupee competitive. The rupee rose to 72.57 per dollar last week, its highest since March. This should pave the way for its advance to 72 per dollar, technical charts suggest. Analysts polled by Bloomberg see the currency reaching this level in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the bullish momentum of the rupee could accelerate if the exchange rate breaks the 100-week moving average barrier that has been holding since April 2018. The impetus for more gains could come this Friday with the latest economic growth figures. Economists expect data to show India emerged from a recession with a 0.5% year-on-year expansion in the fourth quarter. The accumulation of dollars by the RBI in 2020 had dampened the rupee, as it set a record for foreign exchange reserves. Nomura Holdings Inc. estimated that the central bank bought $ 126 billion from the currency market in 2020, or about 4% of its GDP, mostly offsetting inflows. The fight between the central bank and bullish traders is likely to continue, however, with Governor Shaktikanta Das signaling last month that the RBI will not back down on building up its foreign exchange reserves. While we may see INR strengthen further in the near term due to the flow of support, we are cautious about the medium-term outlook, said Divya Devesh, head of Asean and Southeast Asia currency research at the Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. Rising crude oil prices and the widening trade deficit will likely appear as significant headwinds as the year progresses, he said. Below are the main Asian economic data and events expected this week: Monday February 22: 20 days South Korea export / import, Japan IPP services, Thai customs trade

Tuesday February 23: South Korean consumer confidence, Singapore CPI

Wednesday February 24: RBNZ policy decision and press conference, construction work done in Q4 in Australia and wage price index, business surveys in South Korea, CPI in Malaysia

Thursday February 25: Private Capex Australia 4Q, New Zealand business confidence, Bank of Korea rate decision, BoP current account balance in Thailand

Friday February 26: India’s Q4 GDP, New Zealand’s trade balance and consumer confidence, Japan’s industrial production and retail sales, Singapore’s industrial production, Malaysia’s trade balance







