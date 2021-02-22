Fix Price confirms its intention to float on the main market of the London Stock Exchange

Globe Newswire

Overview of the Global Wholesale Market to 2030 – Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, February 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The report “Wholesale Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030” has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the essential information they need to assess the global wholesale market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shutdown. The global wholesale market is expected to grow from $ 45,025.1 billion in 2020 to $ 49,371.76 billion in 2021. at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to companies reorganizing their operations and recovering from the impact of COVID-19, which previously led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working and the closure of business activities that have resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $ 64334.41 Billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 7%. The global wholesale market report answers all of these questions and more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for that market. It traces the historical and expected growth of the market by geography. It places the market in the context of the broader wholesale market and compares it to other markets. Market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. Market size section gives market size ($ b) covering both historical market growth, impact of COVID-19 virus and the forecast of its recovery. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the market size by geography and compares their historical and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, major developed countries and major emerging markets.The competitive landscape provides a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares and a description of the main companies. The main financial transactions that have shaped the market in recent years are identified. The section on trends and strategies analyzes the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers. the context. It compares the wholesale market with other retail and wholesale market segments by size and growth, history and forecast. It analyzes the proportion of GDP, expenditure per capita, comparison of wholesale indicators. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global wholesale market, accounting for 51% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region with 16% of the global wholesale market. The Middle East was the smallest region in the global wholesale market, and the use of analysis in the wholesale market improves the efficiency of the supply chain by anticipating future customer demand. Predictive analytics uses historical data to predict future events. Some of the applications in which wholesale businesses use predictive analytics are aimed at projecting profitability, modeling business scenarios, and improving marketing campaigns. For example, HD Smith, a wholesale distributor of pharmaceuticals, implemented analytics to streamline operations, manage inventory, and perform business case. The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has acted as a massive constraint on the wholesale market in 2020 as a supply. channels have been disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption has declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments around the world. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei Province in the People’s Republic of China, and has spread around the world, including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Measures taken by national governments to contain transmission have resulted in a decline in the manufacturing and trade of non-essential goods and a general decline in economic activity, with countries entering a state of “ lockdown ” and the epidemic is expected to continue to have a negative impact. on businesses throughout 2020 and through 2021. However, the wholesale market is expected to recover from the shock throughout the forecast period as this is a ‘swan’ event. black ”and not linked to permanent or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the world economy. – The wholesale market should benefit from the steady economic growth expected for many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. The recovery in commodity prices, after a decline in the historical period, is also expected. be an important factor in economic growth. The US economy is expected to register stable growth over the forecast period. In addition, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than developed markets during the forecast period. Increased economic growth is likely to boost public and private investment, joint ventures, foreign direct investment in end-user markets, thereby dragging the market over the forecast period. Main topics covered: 1. Executive summary2. Structure of the report 3. Characteristics of the wholesale market 3.1. Market definition 3.2. Key segments 4. Analysis of wholesale market products 4.1. Main products / services 4.2. Main characteristics and differentiating factors 4.3. Development products 5. Wholesale market supply chain 5.1. Supply chain 5.2. Distribution 5.3. End customers 6. Information on wholesale market customers 6.1. Customer preferences 6.2. End-use market size and growth 7. Wholesale market trends and strategies 8. Impact of COVID-19 on wholesale 9. Wholesale market size and growth 9.1. Market size 9.2. Historical market growth, value (in billions of dollars) 9.2.1. Market drivers 9.2.2. Restrictions on the market 9.3. Forecast of market growth, value (in billions of dollars) 9.3.1. Market drivers 9.3.2. Market constraints 10. Regional wholesale market analysis 10.1. Global Wholesale Market, 2020, by Region, Value (USD Billion) 10.2. Global Wholesale Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, History and Forecast, by Region Global Wholesale Market, Market Share Growth and Comparison, by Region 11. Wholesale market segmentation 11.1. Global wholesale market, segmentation by type 11.2. Global wholesale market, segmentation by property 12. Wholesale market segments 12.1. Global non-durable goods wholesalers market, segmentation by type Global electronic wholesale markets and agents and brokers market, segmentation by type Global durable goods wholesalers market, segmentation by type 13. Wholesale market measures 13.1. Wholesale market size, percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, global 13.2. Average per capita wholesale market expenditure, 2015-2025, worldwide 14. Asia-Pacific wholesale market 15. Western European wholesale market 16. Eastern European wholesale market 17. Market Wholesale market in North America 18. Wholesale market in South America 19. Wholesale market in the Middle East 20. Wholesale market in Africa 21. Competitive landscape of the wholesale market 21.1. Competitive Market Overview 21.2. Market shares 21.3. Company profiles 21.3.1. McKesson Corporation 21.3.1.1. Presentation of the company 21.3.1.2. Products and services 21.3.1.3. Strategy 21.3.1.4. Financial performance 21.3.2. AmerisourceBergen Corporation 21.3.2.1. Presentation of the company 21.3.2.2. Products and services 21.3.2.3. Strategy 21.3.2.4. Financial performance 21.3.3. Cardinal Health Inc 21.3.3.1. Presentation of the company 21.3.3.2. Products and services 21.3.3.3. Strategy 21.3.3.4. Financial performance 21.3.4. C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc 21.3.4.1. Presentation of the company 21.3.4.2. Products and services 21.3.4.3. Strategy 21.3.4.4. Financial performance 21.3.5. Arrow Electronics Inc 21.3.5.1. Presentation of the company 21.3.5.2. Products and services 21.3.5.3. Strategy 21.3.5.4. Financial performance 22. Main mergers and acquisitions in the wholesale market 23. Market context: retail and wholesale market 23.1. Characteristics of the retail and wholesale market 23.2. Retail and Wholesale Market History and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Growth, by Segment, Value (USD Billion), Global Global Retail and Wholesale Market, 2020, by Region , value (in billions of dollars) 23.4. Global Retail and Wholesale Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, History and Forecast, by Region Global Retail and Wholesale Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value (in billions of dollars) 24. Recommendations 24.1. Global wholesale market in 2025 – Growing countries Global wholesale market in 2025 – Growth segments Global wholesale market in 2025 – Growth strategies 25. Annex 25.1. NAICS Definitions for Industry Covered in This Report 25.2. Abbreviations 25.3. Currency 25.4. Research requests 25.5. The Publisher 26. Copyright and Disclaimer For more information on this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbf7z5