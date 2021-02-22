Regulators used intraday trading brakes more often last year





Regulators have often banned intraday trading in stocks to curb speculation in the past fiscal year. Cases of transferring shares to the trade-for-trade segment increased by 12-25% in the stock exchanges during the year, data from the recently released annual report by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi’s ) for fiscal year 2019-20 (FY20). The swap-for-trade segment does not allow you to buy and sell stocks on the same day. The number of times this has happened has increased from 257 to 289 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), from 435 to 539 on the BSE and from 246 to 292 on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI). “The exchanges initiate monitoring measures, like periodic price ranges, switch to trade-for-trade (TfT), tightening price ranges, etc., based on alerts and trading analysis in the scrips. The stock exchanges also take punitive measures (suspension of trading in scrips, exclusion of suspicious entities, etc.) ”, specifies the annual report. Among other surveillance actions, instances of the imposition of price brackets, which limit the movement of a stock, during a given period, have fallen on the ESN. Preliminary inquiries increased on the NSE but fell on ESB and MSEI. The rumor check came across all three exchanges. It went from 222 to 153 on the NSE, from 235 to 160 on the BSE and from one to zero on the MSEI. The number of letters sent to companies based on price and volume variations increased from 121 to 216 on the NSE. Sudden changes in prices and volumes are sometimes seen before key company announcements. Such activity has often given rise to allegations of people trading with in-depth knowledge of business developments. Stock exchanges write to companies when such spikes are seen so that all investors have the opportunity to understand what could be behind such moves. These letters went from 366 to 164 on the BSE between FY19 and FY20. It was unchanged at zero on MSEI during the same period. “In addition to the stock exchange monitoring infrastructure, Sebi has put in place robust internal systems to monitor activity across all market segments and exchanges and to check for unfair trading practices such as market manipulation, front running and insider trading. The Fund’s and Bank’s Joint Financial Sector Assessment Program in India noted that the establishment of a strong market surveillance system, among other things, has helped Sebi build a reputation as an investment body. ‘credible execution,’ the annual report added.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and that have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times stemming from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative opinions, and cutting-edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with higher quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscribing to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos