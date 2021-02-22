Global equities collapse as bond yields rise





People visit a shopping mall in the Israeli coastal city of Netanya on February 21, 2021. AFP via Getty Images



Global stocks struggled on Monday as bond prices continued to deteriorate and traders continued to bet that the global economy would recover as the Covid-19 vaccines were administered and the 1 $ 9 trillion from the Bidens administrations would pass through Congress. The 10-year Treasury yield hit 1.39%, after rising more than 14 basis points last week. Yields move in the opposite direction to prices. Stock indices in Europe and Asia fell. While the



Nikkei 225



increased by 0.5% in Tokyo,



Hang Seng



lost 1.1% and the



Kospi composite



fell 0.9%. The



Stoxx Europe 600



fell 0.8%. The



TA-35



in Israel, the country most advanced in administering vaccines fell 1% on Monday. Futures on



Dow Jones Industrial Average



fell more than 200 points. The benevolent point of view is that we get a rise in yields big enough (nominal or real, whatever?) To halt the general rally in risk a bit and as the bond market rallies in reaction and with a super Fed. accommodative as a safety net and vaccines against impatient waits, risk assets recover, bond yields move into new ranges and the dollar decline may resume. The other view is that the market is becoming convinced both that higher inflation is coming and that the Fed is going to have to hurt the global economy to get it under control, so rising yields still have a lot to do with it. to do, said Kit Juckes. , Chief Currency Strategist at Socit Gnrale. The actual negative borrowing costs have been one of the biggest forces behind the astonishing gains in equities this year, so anything that changes this cheap currency dynamic is a real threat to the party. As a result, futures today point to a lower opening on Wall Street, said Marios Hadjikyriacos, investment analyst at XM. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce England’s plan to ease its lockdown, with reports indicating the country will open schools in early March. Israel reopened stores over the weekend, but limited access to gyms and swimming surveys for those who received vaccines. The House budget committee this week is due to start work on the $ 1.9 trillion relief package. Corrections and amplifications Israels TA-35 gained 6% in 2021. An earlier version of this story said it had fallen 6%.

