Do I have to pay someone to manage my 401 (k)?

Investors can save more than three times as much in a 401 (k) compared to an IRA, without even including employer contributions. It’s no surprise then that most Americans rely on employer plans to save for retirement. Given the reliance on 401 (k) or 403 (b) savings, investors may ask: should I pay someone to manage my 401 (k)?

As with almost anything personal finance, the answer is: it depends. Here are a few situations where managing your 401 (k) by a financial advisor might make sense and when to consider managing the account yourself.

Do I have to manage my own retirement account?

There are pros and cons to having a professional investment advisor to manage your 401 (k). And for some, that doesn’t make sense. After all, not everyone needs a financial advisor. When it comes to making decisions about your finances, focus on the intersection of what matters (for example, is it important to your financial situation) and what you can control. Using that goal, here’s when to consider managing your own pension plan and when to seek help.

Situations where you might not need a financial advisor to manage your 401 (k)

Consider the size of the account, both in dollars and relative to your other investment accounts

If you are start a new job, you’re probably starting from scratch in your new 401 (k). Since target date funds can offer a lot of diversification, they are often a good starting point for new retirement plans. Even if you’ve had a 401 (k) for several years, the account may only represent a fraction of your investable assets.

All other things being equal, as the weight of 401 (k) increases relative to your entire portfolio, the more important it becomes to ensure that the account is managed properly, whether by you or someone else. ‘another.

No opportunity for an advisor to add value to your asset allocation

Depending on the options in your plan and your own investment sense, a professional fund manager may not have the ability to add value to your asset mix. Most 401 (k) plans limit the investment choices they offer participants, but some plans are better than others. Morningstar reports that the average 401 (k) plan offers 21 funds (counting all target date offers as one option).

But it’s not just a question of the number of funds. Fund characteristics, expense ratios, breadth of styles and asset classes, etc., are factors to consider. Some plans allow bread to be diversified with fewer than 21 options than the average, so it’s important to consider quality and quantity. Assuming you have the time to select and monitor investments and are comfortable with the outcome, you may not need an advisor to manage the account.

When to consider asking a financial fiduciary advisor to manage your 401 (k)

While this is not appropriate in all situations, there are circumstances where you may want to consider having a fiduciary investment advisor manage your retirement account. Here are some of the factors to consider when determining whether someone should be managing your retirement plan.

A unified investment strategy can be more profitable and fiscal

Looking at every investment account in a vacuum isn’t always the most efficient way to manage your money. Rather than making each account its own full allocation, a portfolio-based approach focuses on achieving the target asset mix when all accounts are combined. The flexibility to allocate each underlying account differently can provide several benefits:

Asset location Strategies can help reduce taxes by taking advantage of the tax treatment in different types of accounts, such as tax-deferred retirement accounts taxable accounts

Flexibility to skip high cost or lower than normal 401 (k) fund options without compromising the overall investment strategy

Placing fewer but larger trades can help lower transaction costs across all accounts

Using various criteria to select the best investment options from a limited 401 (k) plan menu, a financial advisor can help you complete your asset allocation by completing the asset class gaps with your other managed accounts. The goal is a coherent and unified strategy that is tax efficient and economically efficient, without sacrificing the target investment mix. If your 401 (k) offers a brokerage window, you may not be limited by the range of funds at all. A financial advisor can review the options to make sure you are using the plan’s features.

Your 401 (k) is a big chunk of your retirement savings, but you don’t know the last time you logged in

Managing your investments effectively and making the right financial decisions takes time, skill and effort. It is not something you have to do once. Your investment options change, the account must be periodically rebalanced, and as your 401 (k) grows, you may benefit from a personalized investment mix rather than age allocation in a target date fund.

Whether you lack the time, desire or sense of investment, the result is the same. Fortunately, this is a solvable problem, and it’s probably worth having an advisor to manage your pension plan. Time is money, and it costs to delay good financial decisions or prolong bad ones, like keep too much money or postpone an estate plan.

For comprehensive financial planning and advice

Much like the benefits of a unified investment strategy, having an advisor overseeing all of your financial situation and accounts often means they can provide you with more detailed and comprehensive advice. Financial planning is the key difference between asset management and wealth management. By including your 401 (k), your advisor will likely have a better idea of ​​your financial situation. Advice and projections can be adapted accordingly.

Having a professionally managed 401 (k) can also help reduce the risk of 401 (k) match errors, blank beneficiary designations, and help make sure you meet IRS funding limits.

How much does it cost to have an advisor to manage your 401 (k)?

Compensation methods vary between advisors and pension plans. At one of the larger 401 (k) plan providers (like Fidelity or Vanguard), you may have access to a group to ask questions. Support may be restricted, but it may be suitable depending on your needs. Plan fees may cover these services. Plan providers can also charge asset-based fees or earn commissions based on recommendations. Consider the cost-benefit ratio and the depth and quality of the personalized advice you need.

Another option is to work with a freelance, honorary financial advisor only. The paid-only model reduces conflicts of interest because the advisor does not play the role of salesperson. A truly independent advisor is not employed / affiliated with a fund company, which may mean more objective advice. Also ask financial advisors if they work full time fiduciary, always acting in your best interest.

The cost of working with an advisor depends on the consulting firm, your financial situation and the services you receive. While cost is an important consideration, the cheapest option today could be the most expensive in the long run.

Your money deserves more than thoughts and prayers

Whether you manage your 401 (k) yourself or with an advisor, take advantage of the controllable aspects, like your asset allocation. When the account becomes an important part of your retirement strategy, or if you realize that you need financial advice beyond what you can do on your own, it’s probably worth taking action. The benefits of working with a financial advisor often go beyond financial management. Google is great, but there is still no substitute for a real person giving personalized advice.