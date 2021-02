Big Short investor Michael Burry warns stimulus could fuel inflation

The fund manager who spotted the mortgage crisis ahead of time and invested in GameStop GME,

-0.25%

Long before the video game retailer became a global sensation, the US government is now pushing for inflation. Michael Burry, who runs Scion Asset Management and was featured in Michael Lewis’s book The Big Short on the mortgage crisis, tweeted over the weekend about his fears that prices would go up. Referring to last week’s data on U.S. retail sales and purchasing manager indices, he said the additional trillions of dollars to be spent on stimulus would boost demand as costs for employees and of the supply chain were skyrocketing. He also referred to the sharp increases in debt to GDP and increases in the M2 measure of money supply. Burry linked to a ten year old book on the lessons of the great German and American inflation. Related: Global debt grew more during pandemic than during 2008 financial crisis, IIR says US Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen recently argued with Larry Summers, who was Secretary of the Treasury at the end of the Clinton administration, over whether President Joe Bidens’ $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package would fuel inflation. Yellen says a risk greater than inflation does not provide enough help to workers scarred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Yellen, the former head of the Federal Reserve, argued that policymakers have the tools to deal with inflation should it materialize. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week will likely face questions of inflation when he testifies before Congress. Market measures of inflation are increasing, not only in the United States, but also in Europe and Japan. The five-year breakeven inflation rate reached its highest level since March 2013. The 10-year Treasury yield TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.358%

was 1.38% on Monday, up nearly half a percentage point this year alone. Official inflation measures have not shown much movement. The so-called basic measure of consumer prices in the United States remained unchanged in January for a second month. The unemployment rate was 6.3% in January, which is significantly down from the peak of 14.8% in April but well above 3.5% before coronavirus disease began to ravage United States. Burry also said that bitcoin BTCUSD,

-8.89% ,

that some see as an alternative to the DXY dollar,

-0.23% ,

is threatened by government repression.

