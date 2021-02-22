Business
Xebec completes acquisition of Inmatec Toronto Stock Exchange: XBC
MONTREAL, February 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (Xebec), a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low-carbon gases, is pleased to announce today the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Inmatec Gase Technologie GmbH & Co. KG , Inmatec GmbH and Inmatec Gas Technology FZC RAK (collectively, Inmatec).
Inmatec is one of the leading manufacturers of on-site nitrogen and oxygen generators. With innovative stationary and mobile factories, the company sets new standards in on-site nitrogen and oxygen production. The Inmatecs N2 and O2 product lines with PSA or membrane technologies offer solutions to meet the needs of customers of all sizes. In addition, the company offers customer-specific solutions for a range of N2 and O2 applications as part of the construction of its special plant.
Inmatec positions Xebec to execute and accelerate its renewable and low-carbon gas distribution strategy. The acquisition of new oxygen and nitrogen production technologies, as well as access to new markets and new service capabilities, will enable Xebec to provide a cost effective gas supply to customers around the world. More specifically, the acquisition should, among other things:
- position Xebec as a world leader in on-site nitrogen and oxygen generation products
- create new growth opportunities by bringing products to North America
- expand the Cleantech service network in Europe and penetrate the German hydrogen and renewable natural gas markets
- access to an established network of more than 40 distribution partners worldwide
- exposure to the rapidly growing medical oxygen market
“Inmatec marks an important step for Xebec in expanding its technologies and its presence in Europe and the Middle East,” said Kurt Sorschak, CEO and President of Xebec Adsorption Inc. Inmatec has a unique portfolio of products that complements our other hydrogen gas production products and renewable natural gas. Their large customer base provides opportunities to cross-sell other products within our corporate portfolio. Inmatec also ensures that we have the right products and that we continue to build a solid baseline for distributed gas production. Ultimately, their strong presence in Europe, the Middle East and Africa will help us expand our existing sales and service efforts in these regions.
Advisers
Desjardins Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. acted as financial advisors in connection with the acquisition.
Related links:
https://www.xebecinc.com
https://www.inmatec.de/en/startsite.html
Media inquiries:
Public relations for Xebec
Victor Henriquez, senior partner
[email protected]
+1 514.377.1102
Investor Relations:
Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Brandon Chow, Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
+1 450.979.8700 ext 5762
About Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Xebec is a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases used in energy, mobility and industrial applications. The company specializes in the deployment of a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas production, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprint and operating costs. Based in Quebec, Canada, Xebec is present around the world with five manufacturing plants, eight Cleantech service centers and four sales offices spread over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information,xebecinc.com.
Caution
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its regulatory services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, forward-looking statements) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as plans, research, expectations, estimates, intentions, expectations, beliefs, possibilities, probabilities or variations of. such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results may, will be, could, would, could, will be taken, will occur, will be carried out or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future capital expenditures, income, expenses, profits, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects as well as the expectations of the company. management of Xebec with respect to information concerning the business and the expansion and growth of Xebec’s business, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results, performance, actual prospects and opportunities differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic factors and uncertainties, as well as to other factors that could cause actual results. differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set out in Xebec’s public documents, including in the most recent annual MD&A and Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR at www.sedar .com. In addition, if one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the uncertain and unpredictable condition of the global economy, in particular due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Xebec’s ability to generate revenue growth, the availability for Xebec of financing and credit alternatives and access to capital, Xebec capacity to meet all of its other commitments and business plans, Xebecs limited number of customers, potential loss of key employees, changes in the use of the loan proceeds, volatility of stock prices and other factors. Although Xebec believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing forward-looking statements are reasonable, we should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release, and no guarantee can be given that such events will occur within the stated timeframes or not at all. Except when required by applicable law, Xebec disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]