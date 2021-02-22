Xebec completes acquisition of Inmatec Toronto Stock Exchange: XBC

MONTREAL, February 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (Xebec), a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low-carbon gases, is pleased to announce today the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Inmatec Gase Technologie GmbH & Co. KG , Inmatec GmbH and Inmatec Gas Technology FZC RAK (collectively, Inmatec).

Inmatec is one of the leading manufacturers of on-site nitrogen and oxygen generators. With innovative stationary and mobile factories, the company sets new standards in on-site nitrogen and oxygen production. The Inmatecs N2 and O2 product lines with PSA or membrane technologies offer solutions to meet the needs of customers of all sizes. In addition, the company offers customer-specific solutions for a range of N2 and O2 applications as part of the construction of its special plant.

Inmatec positions Xebec to execute and accelerate its renewable and low-carbon gas distribution strategy. The acquisition of new oxygen and nitrogen production technologies, as well as access to new markets and new service capabilities, will enable Xebec to provide a cost effective gas supply to customers around the world. More specifically, the acquisition should, among other things:

position Xebec as a world leader in on-site nitrogen and oxygen generation products

create new growth opportunities by bringing products to North America

expand the Cleantech service network in Europe and penetrate the German hydrogen and renewable natural gas markets

access to an established network of more than 40 distribution partners worldwide

exposure to the rapidly growing medical oxygen market

“Inmatec marks an important step for Xebec in expanding its technologies and its presence in Europe and the Middle East,” said Kurt Sorschak, CEO and President of Xebec Adsorption Inc. Inmatec has a unique portfolio of products that complements our other hydrogen gas production products and renewable natural gas. Their large customer base provides opportunities to cross-sell other products within our corporate portfolio. Inmatec also ensures that we have the right products and that we continue to build a solid baseline for distributed gas production. Ultimately, their strong presence in Europe, the Middle East and Africa will help us expand our existing sales and service efforts in these regions.

Advisers

Desjardins Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. acted as financial advisors in connection with the acquisition.

https://www.xebecinc.com

https://www.inmatec.de/en/startsite.html

Public relations for Xebec

Victor Henriquez, senior partner

[email protected]

+1 514.377.1102

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Brandon Chow, Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 450.979.8700 ext 5762

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec is a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases used in energy, mobility and industrial applications. The company specializes in the deployment of a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas production, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprint and operating costs. Based in Quebec, Canada, Xebec is present around the world with five manufacturing plants, eight Cleantech service centers and four sales offices spread over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com .

