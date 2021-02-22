As vaccine eligibility increases in IR, adults 65 and older face barriers in planning





PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – Another big day for the vaccine rollout in Rhode Island, but newly eligible adults are reporting problems when trying to book an appointment. As of early Monday, only a few open appointments were listed for Monday and Tuesday at the Dunkin ‘Donuts Center, one of the state-run mass vaccination sites. However, there was nowhere on the site, launched last week, to make an appointment physically. 12 News contacted RI’s Department of Health, who said they were looking into the reservation issue early Monday morning. The Department of Health then posted on Twitter that it would post an announcement between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Monday to update the age eligibility criteria, and that new appointments would be available at that time. moment. RIDOH will issue an announcement between 9 and 10 this morning to update eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine at 65 and over. New appointments will be available at that time. – Rhode Island Department of Health (@RIHEALTH) February 22, 2021 Just after 9:00 a.m. Monday morning, the website reflected the new age criteria with buttons for people to register, and hundreds of appointments were added. However, 12 News viewers said the website was still not functional once the buttons were first added, and the page to book the appointment would disappear after fulfilling the eligibility criteria. and personal information. The VaccinateRI.org website added buttons allowing people to click and book appointments after several hours without being able to do so on Monday morning. The website previously contained conflicting information about who was eligible for vaccine appointments early Monday, indicating that while “adults / seniors” were among the groups served at each clinic, additional information indicated that the clinic was. intended for adults aged 75 and over who live, work or attend school in Rhode Island. Here’s a screenshot of what the website read early Monday morning: As of Monday morning, the VaccinateRI.org website did not have a feature to book appointments and did not reflect that adults 65 and older were still eligible. Also starting Monday, adults 65 and older became eligible to book appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine at select CVS and Walgreens locations in Rhode Island. Early Monday morning, CVS’s website said appointments at all of its sites offering the vaccine were full. Walgreens also showed no availability for “the next two days” early Monday. Dates started showing up later, but the eligibility criteria still listed adults 75 and over, not 65 and over. COVID-19 tracking: maps, graphs, interactive data | Projection models | Find a test site near you | School Updates | Latest titles RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-related issues: (401) 462-2020 | Mental health assistance: (401) 414-5465







