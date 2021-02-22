Allied Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid Toronto Stock Exchange: AP.UN





TORONTO, February 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Allied Properties REIT (TSX: AP.UN) (Ally) announced today that it has received the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) for a normal course issuer bid (OPRC) that will allow it to purchase up to 12,531,845 of its 12,725,918 units (units ) issued and outstanding as of February 11, 2021, representing approximately 10% of its public float of 125,318,458 units as of that date. Allied intends to begin NCIB on February 24, 2021. NCIB will expire on February 23, 2022 or earlier when Allied completes its purchases in accordance with NCIB. All purchases made under the public tender offer will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX or other trading systems in Canada at the market prices in effect at the time of purchase. . In accordance with TSX rules, any daily redemption will be limited to a maximum of 75,499 Units, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume of Units on the TSX for the six months ended January 31, 2021 (i.e. 301,998 Units ). All redeemed units will either be canceled or delivered to participants under the Allieds Restricted Unit Plan or to employees in accordance with Allieds employee programs. As part of its normal course issuer bid, which began on February 24, 2020, Allied was authorized to purchase up to 12,100,300 units and repurchased 57,644 units at a weighted average price of $ 36.52. ‘unit. These purchases were made through the facilities of the TSX and other trading systems in Canada. The main purpose of the OCNI is to purchase shares to fulfill Allieds’ commitments to employees under its restricted unit plan and other employee programs. Allied may also purchase Units for cancellation from time to time, depending on the market price of the Units and other factors. From time to time, when Allied does not have material nonpublic information about itself or its securities, it may enter into a pre-defined plan with its broker to allow for the redemption of units at times when Allied would not normally be active. in the market due to its own internal blackout periods, insider trading rules and the like. Any such plan entered into with broker Allieds will be adopted in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. Warnings This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning Allied, its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition. These statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as may, expect, estimate, anticipate, intend, believe or continue or their negative or similar variations. Allied’s actual results and Allied’s performance as discussed in this document may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including the fact that the transactions contemplated herein are concluded. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among others, general economic and market factors, competition, changes in government regulations and the factors described under Risk factors in the Annual Information Form. Allieds, available at www.sedar .com. These cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to Allied and to persons acting on behalf of Allieds. Unless otherwise indicated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Allied assumes no obligation to update such statements. Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspaces in major cities across Canada and (ii) dense network urban data centers in Toronto that form Canada’s hub for global connectivity. Allieds activities provide knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael R. Emory

President and CEO

(416) 977-9002

[email protected] Cecilia C. Williams

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(416) 977-9002

[email protected]

