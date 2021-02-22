Michigan Secretary of State to Launch New Online Self-Service Options in March





The Michigan State Department will launch new online and self-service options in March, including driver’s license and identity renewal and replacement services. The state combines tens of millions of driver and vehicle records into a customer service recording system, moving from a decades-old legacy system that needed improvement. In February 2019, the state modernized its vehicle registration system and began upgrades shortly thereafter. After upgrades are complete, customers can renew or replace driver’s licenses and credentials at 135 self-service stations or online. We have continually expanded and improved options and customer service, even during the pandemic, and this upgrade will truly make our operations better than ever, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. New online services on the Secretary of State’s website will include options to renew a standard or enhanced driver’s license or ID if no new photo is required, view the status of a requested driver’s license or ID, apply for and obtain a driving record, adding a motorcycle approval to a driver’s license and streamlined access to business services, the Bensons office said. New self-service station transactions will include options to renew a standard or enhanced driver’s license or ID if no new photo is required, request a replacement, and print a temporary license or ID , add a motorcycle approval to an eligible driver’s license, and sign for the state organ donor registry. The agency plans to open more self-service stations at branches and other locations, including some Meijer and Kroger grocery stores. These stations offer service in English, Spanish, Arabic and Vietnamese. Self-service stations accept credit cards and some accept cash. Several other customer service improvements are also underway, according to the Bensons office. The agency will launch an electronic lien and title program, making this information available online to lienholders instead of a paper title certificate if their financial institution is participating in the process. In addition, the state is streamlining its graduated driver licensing process to reduce customer visits to branches. Students will not need to return to branches to obtain their Level 2 or 3 licenses and Operator’s license after obtaining a Photo License Card for Level 1, rather than a paper license. The Secretary of State’s office in Dearborn at 5094 Schaefer Road will be closed from February 22-26 to allow move to an adjacent suite. The new office will open on March 1. Four offices on the Upper Peninsula located in the Central Standard time zone will change their hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST to match the hours of operation of other agency offices in Eastern Standard Time. You can find more information about the changes on his website.

