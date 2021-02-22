Metals inventories sizzle as demand increases base prices for copper, zinc and aluminum





The sudden surge in base metal prices pushed up almost all stocks of metal companies, even as the market as a whole closed the day in negative territory. While the benchmark Sensex was down 1,145 points to 49,744, the BSE Metal Index jumped 287 points to 13,094 due to a steady rise in metal prices. In fact, the BSE Metal index hit its highest level since October 2018. Demand booster The base metals complex has seen strong acquisitions with most of them including copper, zinc, aluminum and nickel reaching a new high thanks to sustained demand. Copper prices crossed the $ 9,000 per tonne mark at the LME for the first time since 2011 due to sharply lower inventory levels and growing demand. The premium for spot copper over the three-month metal is increasing, showing a tight supply in the spot market. Nickel topped $ 20,000 per tonne to reach a six-year high. With the exception of Jindal Steel and Coal India, all components of the BSE Metal index closed in the green. Vedanta Ltd and Hindalco Industries hit a new 52 week high of 208 and 328, but closed at 204 and 316 with a 6% and 2% gain on profit reservation. Hindustan Copper also hit a 52 week high at 102 and closed with a 14% gain to 98 on Monday. Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities, said metallurgical companies had recently experienced deleveraging and their balance sheets were in better shape. Metals inventories would continue to do well as the significant spending listed in the Union budget could boost demand for metals, he added. After the strong recovery in auto sales, some companies have started to introduce new models to entice customers sitting on the fence. In addition, most car manufacturers have raised prices citing the increase in the cost of raw materials, especially steel. The firm trend in metal prices around the world and in China in particular bodes well for domestic metal companies as they can pass the additional production cost on to the user industry. Steel prices in India rose 55 percent between June and December last year. Iron ore spike Iron ore prices last week hit an almost 10-year high in the global market as China tapped into global markets after the Lunar New Year holiday. Iron ore containing 63.5% iron has gained almost 7% since the start of the year.

