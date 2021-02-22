NEW COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION Paris Stock Exchange: ALSPW





Press release Ecully, 22 years oldnd February 2021 6:00 p.m. Signature of a partnership with Tsunami Medical Spineway announces the signing of a partnership with the Italian company Tsunami Medical , a pioneer in innovative 3D printing solutions, for the sale of Twin Peaks interbody cages produced with 3D printers. Always with the objective of designing cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the needs of surgeons for the treatment of spinal disorders, Spineway and Tsunami Medical have entered into an exclusive agreement which will allow Spineway to market a line of implants. innovative. in laser sintered titanium from 3D printers from 2021. Selective laser melting (SLM), a technique developed by Tsunami Medical in 2010, allows titanium to be melted into a three-dimensional part with cavity grids. Once implanted between the vertebrae, bone cells can colonize the implant cavities, thereby promoting bone growth, which is the goal of this surgery. Stéphane Le Roux, Chairman and CEO of Spineway, said: We are delighted with this partnership with Tsunami Medical which will allow us to combine the innovation of Spineway solutions with the cutting-edge technology developed by our partner to market products with high technological value. The interbody cage market has evolved in recent years. In more mature markets, 3D titanium implants are increasingly in demand, particularly for their properties that promote bone growth. In addition, we are working on several projects with Tsunami Medical and plan to launch several surgical devices in the short and medium term in order to meet the needs of surgeons in terms of performance and effectiveness of the surgical intervention. These implants carry the CE mark, which means that they can be widely distributed in the markets and attests to the quality of the technology developed by Tsunami Medical. Stefano Caselli, CEO of Tsunami Medical, said: I am very happy with this partnership which should bring value to both partners. Spineway will benefit from the technologies developed by Tsunami Medical teams in 3D laser fusion. Particularly innovative, the new devices marketed by Spineway stand out from existing solutions by their cavity grids participates in the bone growth and fusion sought by surgeons. Furthermore, it allows easy visualization during medical imaging. This commercial partnership with Tsunami Medical reflects Spineways’ desire to increase its sales worldwide thanks to the high added value of its technologies. To come up : April 15, 2021 – Publication of Q1 2021 revenue

March 8, 2021 General Assembly Annual accounts and preparatory documents for the General Assembly

are available on the company’s website in the Investors section SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR PEA-PME (ACTION SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)

Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com This press release has been drafted in English and French. In case of discrepancy, the French version will prevail. Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for the treatment of severe spinal disorders.

Spineway has an international network of more than 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenues come from exports.

Spineway, eligible for investment through FCPIs, has won the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). INPI prize for innovation in Rhne Alpes patents (2013) INPI prize for talents (2015).

ISIN: FR0011398874 – ALSPW Contacts: SPINEWAY Shareholder service line

Available from Tuesday to Thursday

(10h00 12h00)

+33 (0) 811 045 555 PEA / SME eligible ALSPW Euronext growth AELIO Finance and communication Investor Relations

Solne Knowledge

[email protected]

