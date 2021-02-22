Buc-ees first travel hub in Floridas opens to large and excited crowd





WORLD GOLF VILLAGE, Florida The Texas-based chain, known for operating the largest convenience stores in the world, opened its first travel hub in Florida early Monday morning. Buc-ees carries with him a cult. The queue in front of the brand new World Golf Village store started to form at 4 a.m. When the doors opened at 6 a.m. people applauded while they were walking. At least two people enthusiastically ran inside the new store. Kristi Gamble left her Orlando home around 1:30 a.m. so she wouldn’t miss being there when the store opened. We debated leaving even earlier, she said. The new location on World Commerce Parkway in St. Johns County is 52,600 square feet and has 104 fueling stations. Stores are generally divided into the gift side which includes items such as clothing, home decor, sporting goods, etc., and the foodservice and convenience side. A d What I love about it is that it has a bit of everything, said April Grotzinger, originally from Texas and now a resident of Orlando, who was dressed in a Buc-ees onesie. Florida is finally going to have this addiction, which is great fun. And I can’t wait to see what food items are coming out of specific Florida locations. Many people living in the area were concerned about how the gas station would affect property values. More than 2,000 people signed a petition opposing development in 2019, citing traffic problems and poorer quality of life. Tukz Taca, a Jacksonville resident, said traffic could definitely be an issue. If it’s handled well, it’s going to be busy, Taca said. But that’s what development is for, it brings out this area right here that it can be a stop – as long as it’s managed well. A d Jill Olsen, who lives just down the road, is even more worried. I don’t know if the infrastructure with the roads will suffice here. It’s still a concern for a lot of people in this area, Olsen said. Right now I have to travel four miles – if I leave my house at 7 a.m. – takes me 20 minutes to get to the freeway. But I think if the county works hand in hand with local businesses and takes residents’ concerns into account, I think it will be a good partnership. That’s exactly what Buc-ees’ expansion manager said. We were going to associate us with all our neighbors. It’s a pretty exciting place, said Josh Smith. We have 200 to 250 full-time employees here who can turn around and put that back into the local economy, and they’re our best advocate.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax – All rights reserved.







