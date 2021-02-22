CPS Energy will not charge customers for the surge ‘at this time’, says CEO





CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold-Williams said Monday the utility company needed to buy natural gas at a mark-up of nearly 16,000% in order to maintain electricity.

SAN ANTONIO The price of natural gas skyrocketed during the winter weather crisis, forcing utilities across the state to buy natural gas at a mark-up of nearly 16,000%, said the CEO of CPS Energy, Paula-Gold Williams, at a press conference Monday. While some across the state have seen energy bills exceeding $ 10,000, Gold-Williams said the company will not pass those costs on to customers in San Antonio at this time as executives are considering options. reduction of the bill. We will not be imposing these additional costs on invoices from customers in San Antonio at this time, Gold-Williams said. “We were holding those extra charges for the extra fuel and horsepower we needed as we assessed what the possibilities are to cut costs for all customers, especially those most affected by the outages that must have been. taken. Gold-Williams said the utility company is still unaware of the financial impact and likely won’t have a clear picture for a week or two. “We, like all other operators, like all other communities, bought fuel, especially natural gas for the needs,” Gold-Williams said. If we didn’t buy the natural gas needed to power the natural gas system and if we didn’t buy if we didn’t have enough fuel to run the factories and we couldn’t provide energy at all. Gold-Williams said the utility company was forced to buy natural gas as an operational decision after an “equipment problem prevented coal from being used. She said the utility company’s new goal is to get relief for customers who may soon be faced with massive bills when full accounting is done on the financial impact. Some ideas are being explored, Gold-Williams said, including splitting massive bills over several years, identifying relief funds for the most disadvantaged, and working with local lawmakers to also identify the money that could be invested in the outbreak. The utility company has closed its payment portal and suspended automatic payments while it works on calculating bills. Gold-Williams also noted that the company had not shut down people’s power for non-payment since March of last year as part of its response to the economic implications of the coronavirus pandemic. The moratorium on closures linked to COVID-19 has strained utility cash reserves, Gold-Williams said, adding that the fund had been used to compensate for non-payment. “We’re going to communicate what we see, what we can do,” said Gold-Williams. “We won’t issue these kinds of bills to shock everyone and put them through another level of crisis. We are not looking. “start disconnections. soon. We have suspended the process. People don’t even need to call us right now. If you haven’t received an invoice, don’t call us.” Asked about a timeframe in which customers can expect to continue to receive the soaring fee deferral, Gold-Williams said I don’t have a deadline for you just yet, but said the company is looking to use all the tools in its arsenal before changing the burden on customers. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

