IBA ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES Brussels Stock Exchange: IBAB





Immediate release on February 22nd, 2021 Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, February 22nd, 2021 – In accordance with article 8: 4 of the Royal Decree of April 29, 2019 implementing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Ion Beam Applications SA (IBA) hereby communicates information relating to its announced share buyback program. January 12e, 2021. As part of this program, IBA has asked a financial intermediary to buy back up to 357,000 IBA ordinary shares on its behalf under a discretionary mandate contract valid until May 31.st, 2021, as of January 13e, 2021, to cover the company’s obligations under a long-term incentive plan for certain members of its staff. As part of this share buyback program, IBA bought back 42,538 IBA shares on Euronext Brussels during the period of February 12e, 2021 until February 19 inclusivee, 2021, as follows: Tab_en_22022021 These transactions included the purchase of a block of 23,592 shares at a price of EUR 14.32 / share, which was executed on February 12e, 2021 at 10:21 am on the central order book of Euronext Brussels (XBRU). The total number of shares purchased under this program therefore amounts to 140,098. About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA) is a global medical technology company whose objective is to provide integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the global technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from large-scale universal proton therapy centers as well as compact one-room solutions. In addition, IBA has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Based in Belgium and employing around 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems all over the world. IBA is listed on the pan-European NYSE EURONEXT stock exchange (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at www.iba-worldwide.com Contact person IBA

Christian Matton,

Legal council

[email protected] Tab_en_22022021

20210222_iba_share_buy_back_en

