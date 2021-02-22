Gum Billionaire Beau Wrigley To Go Public With Cannabis Company Through PSPC Deal

IPO: William “Beau” Wrigley is the most recent CEO of the cannabis company to enter into a deal to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images



William Beau Wrigley Jr. commits his cannabis company Parallel to the stock exchange as part of a Canadian exchange by merging with a company backed by music industry entrepreneur Scooter Braun.

Parallel will merge with Ceres Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, at a valuation of $ 1.8 billion, the company said Monday. The deal is expected to close this summer.

Wrigley, who is President and CEO of Parallel, will remain in charge once the deal is struck. Scooter Braun will serve as a special advisor and help with branding and marketing.

Wrigley, heir to the chewing gum fortune, believes his cannabis company could one day compete with his family’s old business.

I think it may be bigger than the Wrigley Company, he told Forbes in an interview last month. At Wrigley, we’ve brought joy to people’s lives. It’s much bigger than that.

Wrigley was the fourth generation to run William Wrigley Co., which his great-grandfather founded in the late 1800s, and took over as CEO and Chairman the day after his father died in 1999. In 2008 Wrigley sold the family business by taking it private in a leveraged buyout from Mars, Inc. for $ 23 billion.

Parallel currently has 42 dispensaries in three states, 39 in Florida and the remainder in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company plans to open new outlets in Pennsylvania and Texas.

Merger with Ceres will also fund national expansion plan, says Joe Crouthers, a former portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs who co-founded Ceres Group Holdings with Scooter Braun. In an investor presentation, Parallel says it plans to expand to a total of eight states and open a total of 86 dispensaries by the end of 2022. Parallel has applied for licenses in New Jersey, where it wants to open a store, and Virginie, where he plans to open six dispensaries. The company also applied for a license in Georgia.

Parallel is also in talks to acquire a chain of dispensaries in Chicago, which would bring the company to the city of the Wrigley name.

The Wrigleys company is also considering California, Michigan and New York as potential new markets.

Once the transaction closes, Parallel will have $ 430 million in cash, which will help finance the company’s expansion.

Crouthers, who is currently CEO of Ceres Acquisition Corp. but who will become a director of the combined public company, says it’s time for cannabis companies to get their feet on the market. Changes to federal law are expected under the Biden administration and the public attitude towards cannabis is more favorable than ever.

Now is the time to be aggressive, says Crouthers. We think that’s a great combination of skills that Parallel has for them and that you add the marketing power of Scooter and the War Chest to navigate what’s to come. Lots of changes are coming and we believe the time is right.

Parallel also announced that the investors, led by Ceres and Parallel, have committed to a private placement of $ 225 million in a private equity transaction at closing. PIPE has been oversubscribed, the company said.

Parallel will resume listing of Ceres on the Canadas NEO Exchange, a small-cap exchange where many cannabis and psychedelic companies have gone public. Parallel will own 81% of the capital of the new company.

Wrigley didn’t grow up smoking cannabis, but about five years ago the CEO of his investment fund convinced him that cannabis was moving from an illicit product to a new trend of consumption. In 2017, Wrigley led a $ 65 million investment round in Surterra Wellness, which had all of its operations in Florida. Eventually, Wrigley took over as CEO and renamed the company Parallel. He and a handful of other high net worth individuals have invested $ 400 million in the business.

Wrigley still doesn’t smoke cannabis, but he does steep himself in it. Her favorite way to relax is by using her company’s THC drops in LaCroix Lime. His business also sells flowers, mints, gums and vape pens. Whatever you do, don’t call it high, he says, cannabinoids improve quality of life.

Parallel is also working on a cannabis-infused seltzer as well as rare cannabinoid products like CBN, which Parallel hopes to develop into an over-the-counter sleeping pill. Or, as Wrigley calls him: an Ambien killer.